Hansens served youth through sports and Christmas cheer

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Mike and Kathleen Hansen served Lehi children throughout their lives, mostly through sports and Christmas celebrations.

Mike was the recreation director for Lehi City Recreation for more than 10 years. Prior to that, he spent countless years volunteering and coaching in Lehi sports, including baseball and basketball. Through the Lehi High School Booster Club, he and his brother, Jay, put up the first “L” on the school.

Mike, Jay and Rick Oliver built the first snack stand at Vets Ballpark on Main Street and took turns running it along with other volunteers Mike rounded up.

After Mike and Kathleen raised their children, Kathleen became a substitute teacher at Lehi Elementary and then a permanent teacher in special education. She found it to be the most rewarding and fun job. She loved the children in her program so much that for years she invited them to take a Christmas field trip to her home to view her collection of more than 1,000 Santas. Santa Claus would also pay a visit, bringing each child a gift. This act of service was one of Mike and Kathleen’s most favorite traditions.

The couple built two Miss Lehi floats for the Days of ’47 Parade with one winning first place. They also built many Lehi parade floats as well as worked in the rodeo concessions stand.

Mike was instrumental in getting the Lehi Legacy Center built. Mike suddenly passed away in 2000, when he was the Lehi City Recreation director. He had been aware of how rapidly Lehi was growing and was concerned the day might come when there were not enough ballparks and basketball courts for Lehi youth.

Mayor Ken Greenwood said that when he was in New York City to meet with the committee that would set the bond ratings for the Legacy Center, he was not sure what to say to convince the committee. It just so happened that on his way to the meeting he reached into his suit pocket, pulled out Mike’s funeral program and then immediately knew what to say. When he entered the meeting, he put Mike’s funeral program on the table and told them about Mike and his vision and love for our city and its youth.

Advertisement

Michael Dean Hansen was born in American Fork in 1944 to Dean and Larue Hansen. He was the oldest of six children. He grew up in Lehi on a farm. He attended Lehi High School, wrestled, played the accordion, liked cars and worked every summer at Lake Tahoe doing yard work and living with his Aunt Jean. For 37 years, he was a plant supervisor for Envirotech Rubber Engineering. He passed away on Mar. 28, 2000.

Kathleen Edna Johnson was born in Lehi in 1947 to Dallas and Donna Johnson. She was the oldest of three children and grew up in Pleasant Grove, where she enjoyed thespian club, psychology and art classes. For many years, the family took Kathleen’s company, Dazzlebark Thicket Designs, to Swiss Days in Midway. Dazzlebark featured handmade, tole-painted and driftwood Santas Kathleen made. She also worked 10 years for Lehi City in the utility billing department.

Mike and Kathleen were and are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They enjoyed spending time at the ballpark, camping, softball and family trips to watch their sons play softball.

The couple met at a dance at Apollo Hall in American Fork and were married in 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have six children, Shad (Careen), Ryan (Melanie), Mark (Teresa), Jennie (Mike), Amy (John) and Creed (Emily), and 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two foster daughters, Roseanne and Dusty.