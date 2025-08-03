Skyridge football kicks off season with annual Orange and Gray scrimmage

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School football team will kick off the high school football season with their annual Orange and Gray game on Friday, Aug. 8. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for an evening of football excitement and community fun. The event is free to the public.

The Skyridge High School gridiron will ignite with the talent and skill of a meticulously prepared football team, ready for their season-opening scrimmage.

Highlights include:

Exciting scrimmage action: See the Falcon football team in action during their annual kickoff scrimmage.

Support the team: Participate in a silent auction with all proceeds directly supporting the Falcon football program.

Entertainment for all: Enjoy delicious food items at the concession stand and enthusing performances from the cheer squad, drill team and dance company.

Mini drill camp performance: Be amazed by the talent of Skyridge Drill Team’s future stars with a special performance from the mini drill camp participants.

Cheer on the future of Falcon football: Skyridge youth football players will be introduced on the field.

Autograph session: Senior football athletes, drill team, dance and cheer teams will be available to sign media guides.

The first 90 people through the gate will receive a free Skyridge football t-shirt.

“Our players have worked incredibly hard this off season, and we are excited to see them compete,” said Justin Hemm, Skyridge head football coach. “This year’s team is a mix of experienced returners and new faces — many of whom have been part of the program for years and are ready for their moment.”

Skyridge was ranked fifth in Class 6A in the annual coaches preseason poll. Facing a gauntlet of weekly challenges in a fiercely competitive 6A region, the Falcons will relentlessly pursue victory this season.

“We are eager to see this talented group step into the spotlight and perform. Our schedule will bring a challenge each week, with a tough region slate, three talented out-of-state opponents and strong non-region games,” said Hemm.