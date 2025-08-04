Primary Election ballots mailed, election day approaches

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

All registered voters who live in Lehi should have received their ballots for the Aug. 12 primary election. This primary election is unusual due to the Alpine School District split and the election of many school board members in various districts. In Lehi, voters will also narrow a field of four mayoral candidates to two, and a field of ten city council candidates to four total for two open seats.

Those who did not receive a ballot may register to vote at www.vote.utah.gov. Those who wish to vote must have a valid Utah driver license, update voter registration or party affiliation, and mark a ballot preference for partisan primary elections.

According to the Utah County voter information website:

“If your current address does not match the address on your Driver License, update your UT Driver License address online first at www.dld.utah.gov. There’s no need to stand in line, and it’s free. The address printed on your UT Driver License/ID card does not need to match your voter registration address. It may take 24-48 hours before the new address is active.”

You may mail, email or submit in person the voter registration form, before the registration deadline, to:

Utah County Elections Division

100 East Center Street, Suite 3100

Provo, Utah 84606

Email: elections@utahcounty.gov

Any Utah County registered voter who moves within the county may call the voter registration office at (801) 851-8128 to have their address updated.

Voters can register on election day at a Utah County vote center between the hours of 7a.m. and 8 p.m. Bring proof of identity and residency to the vote center to register and vote provisionally.

A list of valid identification options can be found at vote.utah.gov All voter registration and address updates must be made no later than 5 p.m., 11 days before the election. Otherwise, this needs to be done at a vote center on election day.

Lehi residents who wish to vote in-person can do so at the Broadbent Community Room on Tuesday, Aug. 12, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., located at 128 N 100 E. in Lehi.

Early voting will be available at the Utah County Elections Office located at 100 E. Center St., Suite 3100 in Provo, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 4, to Friday, Aug. 8, as well as on Monday, Aug. 11.

For mail-in ballots submitted after the postmark deadline, ballot drop boxes throughout Utah County will be open to receive ballots until 8 p.m. on election day. Lehi’s ballot drop box is located to the south of the Police Station.

For more information about elections in Utah County, visit vote.utahcounty.gov.