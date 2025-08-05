Fire season escalates with canyon blaze near Tibble Fork Reservoir

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

A fast-moving wildfire broke out Monday morning near Tibble Fork Reservoir, prompting evacuations, trail closures and an aggressive multi-agency response in American Fork Canyon.

Named the Mill Canyon Fire, the blaze was first reported by hikers just after 6 a.m. on the east side of the reservoir. The fire quickly ignited dry underbrush and timber in steep terrain inaccessible by vehicles, forcing firefighters to hike in to begin containment efforts.

Initial response efforts were led by the U.S. Forest Service’s Pleasant Grove Ranger District, which dispatched fire crews on foot due to the inaccessible terrain. The Lone Peak Fire District also responded with engines and ground personnel, though they were later released as federal crews assumed incident command. A helicopter provided aerial water drops throughout the morning, a key factor in halting the fire’s early spread.

By late morning, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire had charred approximately a quarter of an acre. Although the fire affected only a small area, its location and the potential for rapid growth prompted officials to act quickly. Mandatory evacuations and roadblocks were implemented to protect nearby communities, ensuring the safety of residents, visitors and outdoor enthusiasts.

State Route 144 was shut down at its junction with State Route 92, temporarily cutting off access to the reservoir and surrounding recreational areas. Visitors were evacuated from the Granite Flat Campground, the Tibble Fork summer home area and nearby day-use zones. The Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol assisted in road closures, while law enforcement worked to clear the canyon. No injuries were reported as of Monday afternoon.

By 10 a.m., U.S. Forest Service officials said the fire was no longer actively spreading, though smoldering hot spots remained. As of Monday evening, containment had reached 50%, significant progress in the firefighting efforts.

Advertisement

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. Officials have not yet determined whether it was started by human activity or resulted from natural conditions.

Toby Weed, a Public Information Officer with the Forest Service, emphasized the critical importance of fire safety and personal responsibility when visiting public lands.

“Conditions across Utah are extremely dry, and even a small spark can lead to major consequences,” Weed stated. “We urge everyone to follow posted fire restrictions, properly extinguish campfires, and avoid any activities that could ignite a blaze.”

Weed also shared photos from the scene, highlighting the swift response and the vulnerability of these popular recreation areas. With fire danger expected to remain high throughout the season, officials continue to remind visitors that prevention begins with individual awareness and action.

Monday’s fire comes amid a high-alert wildfire season across Utah. Dry conditions, high temperatures and limited rainfall have elevated fire risk across the Wasatch Front. The state has already seen more than 700 fires this year, burning over 140,000 acres.

Tibble Fork Reservoir reopened by early evening after crews declared the area safe. Officials still urge drivers to stay alert on the Alpine Loop and surrounding canyon roads, keep an eye on alerts from the U.S. Forest Service Pleasant Grove Ranger District and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, and respect any remaining fire restrictions as personnel wrap up operations in the area.

Updates on the Mill Canyon Fire will be provided by the U.S. Forest Service Pleasant Grove Ranger District and Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the primary authorities managing the incident, as containment progresses.