Pioneer freshman debuts as golf tourney medalist

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The reconfigured Region 3 season opened Monday (Aug. 4) with a boys golf tournament at Thanksgiving Point, and the Lehi team finished fifth without one of their key players, who was away competing at a national event.

However, Pioneer freshman Crue Harward shot a sterling 69 (-3) in his very first high school outing and tied with Corner Canyon’s Ben Wilson for the gold medal of the day.

Harward was a member of the 13U Utah all-star team that finished third at PGA Jr. Nationals last year. Wilson came in third behind two seniors at the 6A state tournament last season so he is the top returning player in the classification.

The missing Lehi player, freshman Jordan Ofahengaue, along with sophomore D’Adiddas Notoa were on the Utah 17U team that finished second in the PGA Jr. League Championship in 2024. All of the Utah players on this squad were 14 years old at the time.

Notoa came in second for the Pioneers on Monday with an 81, followed by senior Makay Mendenhall at 83 and sophomore Brodyn Pace finishing at 90 for the combined team score of 323.

Also competing for Lehi at this event were junior Zane Haehl, who shot a 91, sophomore Owen Combs at 92, sophomore Kade Christofferson at 93 and junior Krew McMillen at 100.

Advertisement

The defending 6A state champion Chargers won the team title with a 290, edging last year’s runner-up Lone Peak with a score of 292. American Fork was third at 310, followed by Skyridge at 313.

The Cavemen came in fourth at State last year, with the Pioneers 11th. The Falcons didn’t make the first-day cut last season and finished 14th overall.

All of the current Region 3 teams returned most of their state participants from 2024, so this year’s competition is expected to be fierce.

“As a team we were hoping for a better finish today,” said Lehi Coach Johnny Revill. “However, with a starting lineup of one senior, two juniors, four sophomores and a freshman, Crue Harward, who shot the low round of the match, I’m excited for the future of Lehi Golf.

“We were also missing freshman Jordan Ofahengaue, who, along with Crue Harward are going to be a formidable freshman duo in Region 3 this year,” the coach added.