Falcons fourth at opening golf tourney

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team came in fourth in the boys golf tournament at Thanksgiving Point on Monday (Aug. 4) in the inaugural event for the new Region 3 alignment.

The Falcons posted a combined score of 313 for the day. Corner Canyon won the meet with a team score of 290 strokes, followed by Lone Peak at 292. American Fork was third at 310 and Lehi finished with a 323.

The Chargers won the 6A state championship last fall and the Knights earned the silver trophy, while the Cavemen came in fourth and the Pioneers were 11th. Skyridge finished 14th and didn’t advance to the second round.

All of these Region 3 teams return most of their state participants from last year, so the season is expected to be a battle between these talent-heavy squads, as it will be in many other sports as well.

The counted-score Falcons finished in a tight group at Monday’s match. Sophomore Ty Christofferson was the team’s low-point leader at 77.

Senior Murphy Dunn and junior Tanner Porter tied at 78, and sophomore Klive Fuhrman rounded out the team-total contributors with 80 strokes.

Senior Drew Kimball and sophomore Landon Makin were right behind them at 82. Junior Brandon Young shot a 91 and sophomore Hayes Mauss posted a 93 to complete Skyridge’s effort for the day.

“Thanksgiving Point is one of the more difficult courses we play,” said Falcon Coach Tenille Slack. “It is very demanding on all aspects of a player’s game, and on top of the course difficulty, the wind tends to be a factor most of the time.

“I felt very pleased with how we played today. We are very young, but strong fundamentally. The boys are good athletes and have worked hard this summer.

“I am very excited to see them compete against these great teams in our region this season. I think they are going to surprise a few people,” the coach concluded.