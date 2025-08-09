Kirkhams recognized for work with seniors, military service and volunteer fire dept.

Honorees Gene and Jan Kirkham served the Lehi community in a variety of ways. Jan has been the director of the Lehi City Senior Center since it was built in 2001. Gene was a member of the Lehi Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years.

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Jan A. Jonsson-Kirkham has been the director of the Lehi City Senior Center for 24 years, and her patrons could not be more appreciative. Her nomination form to be a Lehi Heritage Day honoree reads, “They do everything possible to make sure older people feel welcome and are happy. They have new activities all the time. Trips are added each month, and special treats are given. It is not a 9-5 job. During COVID, they stood outside to hand the lunches out in all kinds of weather. Each holiday is celebrated.”

In return, Jan finds it a blessing to serve them and considers “her” seniors to be her extended family.

During World War II, Gene W. Kirkham, who passed away in 2024, joined the Navy on his 17th birthday. He spent most of his enlistment in the South Pacific on the U.S.S. Hansford, a Bayfield-class attack transport designed to carry troops and equipment for amphibious assaults. He was discharged in May of 1946.

He was also a member of the Lehi Volunteer Fire Department, where he attended weekly night fire drills for 30 years. He and several other firemen initiated the first Lehi fireworks display that has now become an annual event.

Gene was born on Nov. 22, 1926, in Lehi to Glida LaRae West and Fred O’Dell Kirkham. He was the oldest child of three children, including two sisters: LaRae Lewis and Jeneal Meyer. He married Lou Gene Peterson on Nov. 6, 1946, and worked as a machinist at Geneva Steel Works.

After he retired, he fulfilled his dream of gardening. He turned the acreage surrounding his house into a beautiful vegetable garden. He enjoyed sharing his garden produce with everyone, especially those in need.

He was the proud father of four wonderful children: Peggy Lou (Michael) Williams, Danny (Kay Lynn) Kirkham, Laurelee Nozumi and Glade (Judy) Kirkham. He also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always joked that he would count them when they were done having them.

Jan was born in Monticello to Anna Marie Kimball and Darwin D. Andersen. She was the second of five children, including three sisters and a brother. The family moved to Idaho after she was born.

She graduated from high school in Orofino, Idaho, and later attended Ricks College. Jan moved to Lehi in 1981 and became a single mother in 1986, at which time she went back to school to provide for her family. She received a degree from Bryman College and was offered a job at the school immediately after graduating.

She was later hired by Salt Lake City Corporation in its Data Processing Department. She worked there for eight years and made wonderful friends. Due to the long drive to Salt Lake City each day, she decided to find a job closer to home.

She was hired by Lehi City Corporation. She held several positions, including deputy treasurer and deputy recorder. In 2001, the new Senior Center was built, and she became the director.

She is the mother of four awesome boys and three wonderful daughters-in-law: Darwin (Sara) Estes, Jeremy (Angie) Estes, Steven Estes and Richard (Amy) Estes. She has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Gene and Jan were married on Sept. 11, 2010. They loved to spend time together both at home and at the Senior Center. Gene liked to take Jan on “short” rides and enjoyed surprising her with small trips. Gene passed away on Feb. 9, 2024. He is missed by everyone, especially his wife.