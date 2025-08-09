Wasatch Show Band to perform at final Arts in the Park concert

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

On Sunday, August 10, the Arts in the Park concert series will present its final concert featuring the Wasatch Show Band. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Wines Park. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure a spot and enjoy the show.

The Wasatch Show Band is a community big band based in American Fork, sponsored by Wasatch Music Alliance. The founder and director of the band is John Miller. Wasatch Show Band blends jazz, Motown, Rock, Latin, and current hits into a unique and energetic performance for special events, festivals and private gatherings. With a powerful horn section, tight harmonies, and infectious rhythms, the band creates an atmosphere that encourages you to move and celebrate.