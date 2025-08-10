Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2025
July 2025 vs (2024)
Homes sold: 140 (98)
Average home price: $697,831 ($621,555)
Median home price: $627,382 ($549,005)
Average days on the market: 54 (53)
Average square feet: 3,066 (2,901)
Average price per square foot: $231.47 ($220.23)
Most expensive home sold: $1,733,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,034 sq. ft. / .51 acres
Least expensive home sold: $302,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 276 (existing homes) and 60 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 79
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/10
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker