Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2025

July 2025 vs (2024)



Homes sold: 140 (98)

Average home price: $697,831 ($621,555)



Median home price: $627,382 ($549,005)

Average days on the market: 54 (53)



Average square feet: 3,066 (2,901)

Average price per square foot: $231.47 ($220.23)



Most expensive home sold: $1,733,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,034 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $302,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo



Total listings currently available: 276 (existing homes) and 60 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 79



*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/10



