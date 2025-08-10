Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2025

July 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 140 (98)

Average home price: $697,831 ($621,555)

Median home price: $627,382 ($549,005)

Average days on the market: 54 (53)

Average square feet: 3,066 (2,901)

Average price per square foot: $231.47 ($220.23)

Most expensive home sold: $1,733,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,034 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $302,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 276 (existing homes) and 60 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 79

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/10

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

