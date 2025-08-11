Pioneer girls soccer splits season openers

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls soccer team lost their season opener on the road but then won at home to get the fall campaign started last week.

“I am really excited to follow up on a great season last year knowing we are in a tough region and classification but one I think is more evenly spread out talent-wise this year,” said second-year Coach Jonas Hartmann. “I think multiple teams will have the quality to challenge for titles.

“My team is strong and full of talent, not only in the senior group with Amarie Simmons, Nora Evans, Izze Dahl, Madi Ogden and Hallie Schmidt but also with both new players and sophomore and junior returners like last year’s Lehi MVP Aly Badger and Olivia Schoenfeld,” he continued.

“Freshmen Presley Shippen is a player I expect to see a lot from and who should be heavily involved this season along with a few others. I feel like while we lost some massive talent and contributors, we have new or returning players ready to step up and fill the shoes,” Hartmann said.

“We have set up a really tough preseason program because we want to test ourselves against the best,” he added. “I think we have proven we can hang but now it’s time to start making a push towards the top.

“Our first week of practice was great and I like what I am seeing, not just on the field but off the field, which will be a factor as we go into an intense and packed program,” the coach said.

Aug. 5: Mountain Ridge 2, Lehi 1

The Pioneers got off to a strong start in their initial match and dominated possession in the early stages of the contest. They were able to create multiple good opportunities to score during that initial flurry but were unable to capitalize.

“A misunderstanding on defense led to a goal for Mountain Ridge in the first half,” Hartmann said. “In the second half I felt we dominated possession again and created some big chances including a crossbar from freshman Presley Shippen when the score was 1-1 after a nice goal by senior captain Izze Dahl.

“We had a few other opportunities where the ball was dancing on the line but wouldn’t go in and then we gave up another goal that most of all just showed us a new back line and keeper just needs time to learn each other’s habits,” the coach said.

“None of them did anything wrong. We are just figuring each other out. I was overall very pleased with our starting point for the season and took many positives from the game.

“I think we will grow every game this season and we definitely have the team to challenge for a spot far into playoffs,” Hartmann continued. “I credit Mountain Ridge for taking their opportunities and converting them.

“Both teams worked hard. It was a battle, and I can’t wait to get back out on Thursday,” he added.

Senior Madi Ogden manned the net for the whole game.

Aug. 7: Lehi 3, Weber 2

Dahl was once again the star as the Pioneers welcomed the Warriors for their first home match of the season. She scored the game-winner and also assisted on the other two goals to help lead Lehi to victory in a non-league contest.

Sophomore forward Lillie Watson found the net first for the home squad with Dahl’s help. Weber boarded the equalizer before Dahl dished to sophomore swing player Tessa Richards for a 2-1 halftime advantage.

The Warriors scored again after the break, but Dahl secured the victory for the Pioneers after a give from sophomore forward Emeri Thatcher. Ogden went the distance in the net.

“Today I felt like the ladies played a great possession game and moved the ball very well,” the coach said. “I was really happy with the adjustment they made in a new formation today for the first time which really seemed to work well for us.

“Our keeper did great and was only beaten by a PK and one goal in open play on a breakaway. Defensively we are still trying to learn each other but they played solid in the back,” Hartmann went on.

“Dahl was stellar, but we had many others that put in big performances.

“The win gives us a little breathing room and we hope to add to it on Tuesday before we go on a road trip to play a few Nevada and California teams,” the coach concluded. Lehi welcomes Timpanogos on Tuesday (Aug. 7) at 7 p.m.