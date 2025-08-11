Utah’s motorcycle deaths shatter July record

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

According to a recent Instagram post from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Zero Fatalities, as of July 30, 2025, severe motorcycle crashes are up by 33% this summer over last year. Forty-four riders have lost their lives on Utah roads so far this year, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

There are a few contributing factors to this increase in motorcyclist fatalities.

39% of fatalities were speed-related

59% of those riders were not wearing a helmet

Only 9.8% had taken a motorcycle safety course

UDOT urges various calls to action from everyone on the road.

“It’s going to take all of us to keep each other safe,” UDOT urged. “We need to look out for riders. We need to look out for pedestrians. We need to look out for cyclists. We need to look out for people. We share the road with people, not just vehicles.”

The final call to action was asking people to share this information with motorcyclists. “Share the stats. Remind them to wear a helmet. Ask them to take a safety course. Your message could save their life,” the UDOT post concluded.

According to a DPS fact sheet on 2020-2025 motorcycle crash data, “53 people lost their lives in a motorcycle-related crash in 2024, the highest annual total since 1994. Utah is on track to beat this record again in 2025.”