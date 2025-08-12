Albrecht, Binns advance in Lehi Mayor Race; Longtime council members eliminated

Lehi residents made their voices heard in Tuesday’s municipal primary election, setting the stage for a competitive November general election in both the mayoral and city council races.

In the race for mayor, second-term City Councilwoman Paige Albrecht emerged as the frontrunner with 41% of the vote, followed by political newcomer Paul Binns at 34%. Longtime City Councilman Chris Condie finished third and will not advance to the general election. This means 2025 will mark the conclusion of his service as a Lehi elected official for the foreseeable future.

The City Council primary also saw significant turnover, with political newcomers leading the pack after the top spot. Current Planning Commissioner Emily Lockhart secured the top spot with 19%, followed by Rachel Freeman with 17.5%, James Harrison with 17%, and former Planning Commissioner Jared Peterson at 13%. Like Condie, incumbent Councilman Paul Hancock, a three-term incumbent, did not advance and will end his council service at the close of 2025.

In a notable political influence, the Utah County Republican Party endorsed candidates in the traditionally nonpartisan races for the first time in decades. All three of their endorsed candidates, Binns, Freeman, and Harrison secured spots on the general election ballot.

With the primary complete, Albrecht and Binns will now compete head-to-head for the mayor’s seat, while Lockhart, Freeman, Harrison, and Peterson vie for the two open city council positions. The general election will be held on November 4, 2025, with winners serving four-year terms.

Aspen Peaks School Board results:

Seat 1: Diane Knight will take on Megan Mullins. Seat 2: Stacy Bateman will take on Steve Sparti. Seat 3: Nicki Brammer will take on Mary Thomas. Seat 4: Amber Bonner will take on Wendi Johnson.

Seat 5: Jason Hart will take on Mindy Quist.

Seat 6: Jean Marie-Burrows will take on Tyler Bahr.

Seat 7: Jason Theler will take on Stephanie Jones