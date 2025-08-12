Election Day today; do not mail your ballot today

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

Today is primary election day, and it’s too late to return your Primary Election ballot by mail. Instead, please use the ballot drop box.

To ensure your ballot is counted, please return it to the official ballot box on the south side of Lehi’s Public Safety Building. The approximate location is 120 N 100 E., Lehi. A flag marks the location.

Earlier this year, the Utah state legislature passed HB300. The most notable change to voting by mail is that the date a ballot is postmarked is irrelevant to whether or not it will be counted. Instead, all ballots must be received by county recorders by 8 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of whether those were mailed or returned by placing them in county ballot boxes.

You may still vote in person in Lehi on Tuesday, August 12 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Broadbent Community Room at the Lehi Public Safety Building (128 N. 100 E., Lehi). For other county ballot box and in-person voting locations in neighboring cities, please visit https://vote.utahcounty.gov/voting-locations