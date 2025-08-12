Skyridge football gives outstanding performance at Orange and Gray game

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The upcoming high school season promises to be an exciting one for the Skyridge football team, with returning talented athletes and some new faces ready to showcase their skills.

The Skyridge football intra-squad scrimmage held on Friday (Aug. 8) unveiled a different game of football for the Falcons as they demonstrated impressive athleticism and a strong understanding of the game.

Skyridge finished as the No. 2 seed in 6A in 2024 after a 10-3 record and a Region 3 title. The Falcons made it to the 6A semifinals, where they lost to Lone Peak 28-21.

Skyridge Head Coach Justin Hemm anticipates a successful 2025 season of play, with returning standout senior defensive ends Harvie Moeai and Mason Oeser bringing varsity experience from last year’s season. Both defensive players are skilled and highly effective at containing the run game.

Skyridge Coach Justin Hemm keeps an eye on the action during the Orange & Gray scrimmage on Aug. 8.

Photo credit: Matt Paepke

“Moeai and Oeser are leaders on and off the field and will serve as team captains,” said Hemm. Also returning on defense is senior Griffin Kunz, who led the team in tackles last season by registering 80, with 13.5 being tackles-for-loss.

“This year’s team is a great mix of experienced returners and some new faces. There are four offensively returning and six defensively. The defense will rely on the skills of Moeai and Oeser to make a difference on the field,” said Hemm.

“This year there are players who have spent a few years in the program that have paid their dues and have earned the opportunity to get out on the field and do their thing.”

Advertisement

The Falcons spread offense will rely on quick three-step passing schemes as opposed to the power run plays from previous years. Senior wide receiver Hunter Sheffield brings valuable experience from the receiving corps with his ability to find open spots on the field.

Skilled senior receiver Davis Fyans also returns as a key offensive player for Skyridge this season. Coach Hemm believes wholeheartedly in the current quarterback depth chart.

“The quarterbacks are solid, and I am confident in their abilities. Kaneal Sweetwyne (Sr.) is doing a great job with his command of the offense; he has worked hard and exhibits great athleticism. Jagger Fountaine (So.) also looks strong. We have a young QB, Cannon Tripp (So.), who is working hard and making plays,” said Hemm.

“The quarterback coach, Brooks Ringer, continues to do a tremendous job in preparing them for the season,” the coach added.

Sweetwyne’s athletic ability was evident on an 80-yard scramble for a touchdown during the live scrimmage.

Hemm said, “We break our season up into multiple sessions, non-region, region, and playoffs. We strive to learn and grow in every phase and ultimately become the best we can be for the playoffs.”

Skyridge sophomore quarterback Jagger Fountaine hands off to senior running back Conner Vea during the Orange & Gray scrimmage on Aug. 8.

Photo credit: Matt Paepke

The Falcons season includes three tough out-of-state opponents. The team will host Liberty (NV) during week three and will travel to Highland (ID) and Cherry Creek (CO) in weeks five and six.

“Our schedule will be a challenge each week, with a tough region slate, three talented out-of-state opponents and strong non-region games against Mountain Ridge and East,” said Hemm. “Ultimately, the competitive 6A class is good for us.

“Each game is going to put us in situations where we are going to learn,” he said. “We will not be perfect in every game but want to be tested so we can grow and improve.”

Advertisement

The dedication and hard work of the Falcons throughout the offseason is likely to translate into standout performances during the games.

“We have guys this year that understand the scheme, that do well and play at a high level. These athletes play for one another. Our job as coaches is to adapt schemes and put these guys in situations to be successful.

“We want to get our playmakers the ball in space, defensively create chaos and put pressure on opposing offenses. The team this year is fast, physical and disciplined. They are ready to represent Skyridge with pride,” concluded Hemm.