Football coach offers thanks for fundraiser support

Published

1 hour ago

on

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School community responded in a big way to support the football program as new head coach and Lehi alum Andy Hadfield begins his tenure.

The coach said they sold about 600 tickets to the annual fundraiser dinner on Aug. 2, nearly double the total from last season’s version, and the proceeds from the auction were up about 40 percent from a year ago. The amount collected was the highest from a single event in program history.

“I’m just blown away by the support the community has given us,” Hadfield said. “This is why I love Lehi. I knew when I applied for the job that I had a community that supported and loved what we do as high school coaches.”

Since all public school athletic programs must be self-supporting, fundraisers are necessary to supply both essential needs such as uniforms, equipment and travel costs as well as a few nice extras for the players, such as their senior gifts.

“To surpass the numbers and goals that we had in our very first event was humbling and exciting,” Hadfield said. “We’re grateful for all the love and support we received.

“I can’t thank people enough, especially those behind the scenes who helped with organization and those who supplied the donations we got to auction. I have no words for how overwhelmed we were with the results,” the coach concluded.

