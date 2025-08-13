Lehi football team is deep and talented

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School football team is about to take the field under new Head Coach Andy Hadfield, a longtime assistant on the staff who has also retained most of his coaching colleagues from the past run of very successful seasons.

Pioneer junior quarterback Cash Hollingshead (12) looks for receivers during the Purple & White scrimmage on Aug. 8.

Photo credit: Jim Ballard

“As a coach, it’s a nice luxury to surround yourself with people who are better than you are,” he said. “That forces all of us to be better.”

Staff continuity s just one of the reasons why the preseason coaches poll tabbed the Pioneers as No. 3 in Class 6A behind perennial powers Corner Canyon and Lone Peak – all of them, not coincidentally, now members of realigned Region 3 along with No. 5 pick Skyridge and American Fork.

Another reason is that success breeds success. “We lost a lot of key players from last year, but the program has been built to a point where reloading with younger players brought up in the program happens reliably every year,” Hadfield said.

The first question is who will replace two-year starting quarterback Jett Niu, now plying his trade at Oklahoma in the SEC.

The coach said he has three excellent candidates who he believes will continue to develop as they are showing great potential. For now, the starting nod goes to junior Cash Hollingshead (6-foot-3, 205 lbs.).

He’ll be backed up by junior Briggs Jensen (5-11, 190). Both of them got lots of experience at the JV and sophomore level. In addition, the Pioneers have senior Wyatt Bingham (6-0, 190), a transfer from Mountain Ridge who started the last two years there.

“They all do some things well and have things to learn,” Hadfield said. “They will be continually evaluated. We have a lot of depth and each of them deserves a chance to show what he can do. There has been good competition in practice. The talent level at our school is high.”

It is also big. The quarterback will be operating behind an offensive line with an average size of 6-5 and 300 pounds.

“Our O-line represents the overall strength of our team,” Hadfield said. “Coach Jason Anderson is one of the best in the country. He has played at every level and coached for many years. Our guys are not just big bodies; they are extremely athletic and can really move.”

A case in point is senior right tackle Mataali’i Benjamin (6-8, 315), who boasts a 30” vertical to go with his already-imposing size. “He’s a special talent and one of several linemen we have who will have an opportunity to play at the next level,” the coach said.

Lehi senior defensive back Murphy Madsen (4) tackles senior running back Devaughn Eka during the Purple & White scrimmage on Aug. 8.

Photo credit: Jim Ballard

Another member of that group is senior Tonga Havea (6-6, 310). Senior Crew Fabrizio (6-4, 240) has moved over to the center spot. New faces include junior Kacyn Page (6-5, 325) at right guard and senior Brock Godfrey (6-6, 315) at left guard.

“We have depth,” Hadfield said. “There are a lot of boys who would start in any other program and are just excited to get a chance to play.” Other linemen in the mix include senior Bryan Medler (6-4, 230) and junior Micah Bateman (6-1, 230).

With this protection, the quarterback can choose from a number of skilled returning targets to advance the ball.

Senior wide receiver and BYU commit Legend Glasker (6-2, 175) is “one of the most dynamic receivers in the state. He was a key piece last year.” Four-year running back Devaughn Eka (5-11, 190) returns for his senior campaign as well and is being heavily recruited by D-I programs.

Returning at tight end is senior Bryton Niu (6-6, 230). “He’s bigger, stronger and faster and has put in the work to be where he’s at. We expect him to have a great senior year.

“We have a lot of talent behind those guys, boys who’ve come up in the program,” the coach went on. The wide receiver group includes senior Carter Cutler (5-10, 165), senior Vai Kaio (5-9, 155) and junior Kyson Butterfield (5-9, 160).

“They have done a good job during the offseason and have impressed the coaches in practice,” Hadfield said. Up and comers include junior Cam Wren (6-1, 185). “He had two older brothers who were defensive players, but he goes the other way. He’s one of the fastest guys on the team.”

Senior wide receiver Jaxton Laddimore (6-3, 195), who moved in last winter from Westlake, is “a pass-catching receiver and tight end who has worked very hard,” the coach said. The running back room is similarly well stocked.

On defense, Lehi needs to replace two and possibly three linebackers who are moving on to the college level. “We have a lot of players but not a ton of experience,” Hadfield said.

The candidates include two move-ins: senior Vincent Evans (6-2, 215) who came from California, a “hard-hitting, full-moter middle linebacker who will give you all you want;” and junior Brody Downs (6-1, 210), an outside linebacker who started as a sophomore at Pleasant Grove.

Lehi senior wide receiver Jaxton Laddimore (2) makes an athletic catch during the Purple & White scrimmage on Aug. 8.

Photo credit: Jim Ballard

Then there’s senior Noah Waite (5-7, 175), a coverage linebacker who is “a great leader and does what he’s asked to do to help in that spot.” That group will anchor the position.

“After that are some younger guys that still need work,” the coach said. They include juniors Sterling Fillmore (6-2, 195), Paul Unga (6-1, 190) and Raiden Tripp (5-10, 200), who are working hard and “should contribute to the team throughout the year,” the coach said.

Hadfield said the line is “the strength of our defense and we have experience returning in significant roles from last year.”

That list starts with senior and BYU commit Penisimani Takitaki (6-4, 235). “He had a dominant junior year and is one of the best pass-rushing defensive ends in the state,” the coach said. “He has a long wingspan and can take over a game when he wants to.”

Senior Briggs Love (6-0, 265) at defensive tackle is “the strongest kid in the weight room.” He’s also a great rugby player who won a national championship with a team based in American Fork last spring.

Junior Tautai Meredith (6-3, 250) can play both defensive end and defensive tackle. “He’s extremely athletic and should play a big role for us,” Hadfield said. Others in the rotation could include senior Ammon Te’o (5-11, 225), junior Dominic Barney (6-2, 275) and junior Trey Nelson (6-4, 260).

Last year’s outstanding secondary was “a phenomenal part of our defense that’s hard to replace,” the coach said, but he has what he believes are some talented candidates.

They start with senior defensive back Murph Madsen (5-10, 175), “a great leader who does what he’s asked and what he’s coached to do. He’s a smart player with a high football IQ.” His cousin, senior Crew Fabrizio (6-4, 240), comes in at safety.

Other contenders include Reed Neilsen (6-2, 175), Gavin Smith (5-10, 165) and senior Max Jenkins (5-11, 165), a move-in from Lone Peak who Hadfield called “a great addition to our team.”

The kicking duties have been assigned to senior Bode Hammond (5-10, 165), the backup from last year. “He has worked really hard and has taken specialty training in all three areas,” the coach said.

“We have depth at all positions,” Hadfield said. “There’s been hard competition all through the offseason and the guys who are not starting right now aren’t that far behind. They’ll be ready to step in when needed.

“At this point, we’ve put in a lot of work. Now I’m excited to see it on the field,” the coach concluded. The Pioneers open at Maple Mountain on Friday (Aug. 15) at 7 p.m.