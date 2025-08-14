Adaptive golf club helps AF man get back in the game

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

For Matt Bowen, sports have always been a way to connect with friends, family and the community. But after a swimming accident 10 years ago left him paralyzed from the chest down, his ability to participate changed dramatically. Thanks to a grant from the Kelly Brush Foundation, Bowen can get back into golf with an adaptive golf club designed for people with limited mobility.

The club, made by Power2Golf and is “swingless” and was developed specifically for individuals who have difficulty swinging a traditional golf club. Instead of requiring a full swing, the user simply aims, presses a button, and the club launches the ball anywhere from 50 to 200 yards.

“It levels the playing field a lot more,” Bowen said. “I don’t have to worry about slicing or hooking. It’s point and aim, and I can participate with my family and friends again.”

Although he wasn’t an avid golfer before his accident, Bowen had played many times and enjoyed trips to the driving range. “I’ve got family and friends who golf, and I wanted to join them for family and community events,” he said. Before the adaptive club, Bowen had tried places like Topgolf but, with the limited mobility in his arms, couldn’t hit the ball very far.

The Kelly Brush Foundation helps people with disabilities obtain adaptive sports equipment of all kinds, from handcycles to ski gear. Bowen learned about the organization through friends and at adaptive sports fairs, so he applied for one of their quarterly grants. The process, he said, was simple, and the foundation covered a significant portion of the $1,500 cost of the golf club.

Since getting the club, Bowen has been able to use it at indoor and outdoor driving ranges, though he hasn’t made it to a full golf course this year. “It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “Most importantly, it breaks down the barrier of inclusion. I can be with my friends, neighbors and family. It’s easy, with clear instructions and a small learning curve, and I can even use it independently.”

Bowen hopes to eventually play nine holes, but says he’ll need an accessible golf cart to make that happen. He points to Utah-based Compassion Mobility, which rents adaptive vehicles and equipment, as a resource for anyone looking to make sports more accessible.

For Bowen, the adaptive club is about more than just hitting a golf ball; it’s about reclaiming the joy of shared experiences. “It’s cool and it’s fun to get back to that level playing field,” he said. “And it means I can be part of the game again.”