Night Out Against Crime brings awareness and safety

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, the Lehi Police Department hosted the annual National Night Out Against Crime at Wines Park. The event is designed to increase public awareness of crime prevention and build bridges between law enforcement and the community.

According to the National Night Out organization, the purpose of the event is to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”

Lehi Police Chief Paul, Officer Peterson and Lehi Police Records Personnel at National Night Out Against Crime, held at Wines Park.

“It is important for the people of Lehi to understand that we are a full-service department and that we offer a full range of services. At this event, we can inform the public on the resources we offer regarding our officers, their disciplines and the tools they use, as well as their expertise,” said Police Chief Darren Paul. “This event gives the officers and the community an opportunity to interact in a social and fun environment. It also gives people the chance to ask specific questions, see demonstrations and become acquainted with the officers.”

The event included activities, booths and demonstrations for all attendees. Highlights included the K9 demonstration and the drones on display that are used by both the police and fire departments.

Officer Josh Holt, a drone pilot for the Lehi police, said, “Drones help us do police work in so many valuable ways. For example, we had an incident in which a child had run away from her parents in a large shopping area. We were able to launch the drone and find the child within five minutes. The drones optimize large-area coverage. Because of the use of the drone, the lost child was found quickly and safely.”

“Rather than putting officers’ lives at risk, we can launch the drone in dangerous situations,” added Officer Holt.

Lehi firefighter Jeff Swenson said, “We have consistent drone training. Our pilots have to have at least 10 hours of flight time to become proficient in flying the equipment. The drones improve efforts in search and rescue and firefighting by providing crucial aerial information and support, which leads to safer and more effective responses.”

A standout booth was the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team display. SWAT Officers displayed a specialized vehicle and other tools used when “neutralizing threats.”

Morgan Page, Utah County SWAT officer, said, “SWAT teams are specifically designed for incidents that pose a significant threat to public safety, involve specialized tactics or equipment, and exceed the capabilities of first responders or regular patrol units. SWAT teams possess a tactical advantage with high risk assessment skills.”

Utah County’s SWAT team is a metro team made up of multiple agencies including Lehi Police Officers. “SWAT serves across Utah County and statewide if needed. The team will help in any way needed. When we get the call, we go,” said Page.

Utah County Metro SWAT Unit participates in Night Out Against Crime.

Photo credit: Jennifer Thomas

National Night Out Against Crime offers a unique opportunity for the public to connect with the Lehi Police and enjoy a fun-filled evening building collaborative partnerships to enhance community safety.

“We hope the information we have shared tonight is helpful for the public. There are many community outreach programs in which the public can become involved that help in the fight against crime. Through area coordinators, the department enables residents to actively participate in Neighborhood Watch, empower them in crime prevention, and make a difference in Lehi City,” said Chief Paul.

The successful event drew a supportive crowd eager to learn more about police efforts in the community.

“I am so grateful to see everyone here and for their tremendous support. Lehi officers, in my opinion, are the best trained, most proficient and professional in the state. The strength of this department lies within the officers as well as the support of the community,” added Chief Paul.