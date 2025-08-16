Historical marker near State Street celebrates Saratoga Resort

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

It may come as a surprise to find a historical marker honoring the Saratoga Resort just off State Street in the heart of Lehi, but on Aug. 7,members of the community gathered at the site of the original homestead of John Beck, the resort’s founder, to unveil the 12th marker in the Lehi Historical Marker Program.

In the background of the new Saratoga Resort historical marker stands the new building constructed to honor the historic charm of the resort founder’s original home.

The program featured remarks from Nicole Kunze of the Lehi Historical Society, who shared how John Beck founded Beck’s Saratoga in 1884. The resort, known for its natural hot springs, became a destination for both recreation and healing, offering plunge baths, rowboats, shooting galleries and baseball fields.

Though Beck eventually lost his fortune and sold the resort in 1900, a new chapter began in 1930 when Frank H. Eastman purchased an interest in the resort. Under the ownership and management of the Eastman family, the resort flourished with beauty pageants, concerts, frog-catching contests and the iconic Kamikaze water slide of the 1970s.

In 1968, a devastating fire destroyed much of the resort, including the indoor pool—but Nick Eastman, Frank’s son, quickly rebuilt the dressing rooms in time for the Memorial Day opening weeks later. The family continued to operate the resort until 1993, when it was sold and eventually became part of the newly incorporated city of Saratoga Springs.

Members of the community, Frank H. Eastmond family, Lehi Historical Society and Lehi City Council gather after the unveiling of the Saratoga Resort historical marker. The Lehi Historical Marker Program is made possible by a generous donation and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a large Lehi City PARC grant.

Anna Clare Eastmond Shepherd, granddaughter of Frank through Jefferson Eastmond, and Shelley Eastmond, daughter of resort manager Mick Eastmond, shared fond memories of the resort, including summers spent enjoying the resort, pestering workers for rides, holiday parties, family talent shows, sleepovers with “Namie and Gramps” and making dolls out of hollyhocks, bulrush mats and rose petal perfume.

“As we each look to the future,” Anna said, “I wish all of us happy memories and wonderful people and experiences to treasure ahead just like we have done with Saratoga Resort.”

Her cousin, Shelley, added, “We had the largest playground in the world.” She remembered working for ten cents an hour, winning a beauty contest to become Miss Saratoga and racing go-karts after hours until her dad caught them in the act. From enjoying carnival rides like Mighty Mouse and Tunnel of Terror to running through snow drifts without a care, she reminisced about how lucky they were to probably be the only people who grew up on a resort.

Mayor Mark Johnson, who currently has an office in the home, shared how the building came to be.

George and Mary Strasburg purchased the home from the Beck family in 1907 and lived there with their family until 1994, when Donna Barnes purchased it. Barnes was aware of the historic nature of the home. She owned and operated a furniture and gift shop “Scrooge and Marley’s” there for nearly 20 years.

Shelley Eastmond, daughter of Saratoga Resort operator Mick Eastmond, poses with Miss Lehi. Eastmond said in her remarks, “We had the largest playground in the world.”

Working with Larry Lindstrom, Johnson approached Barnes about rebuilding the failing structure. Though hesitant, Barnes tearfully agreed when Johnson proposed a new building modeled after the original to preserve its historic charm.

After the unveiling, guests were invited to tour the building. “It’s a great place to come to work every day,” Johnson shared.

Adding to the celebration, Miss Lehi Jennifer Connolly and partner Calder Nelson performed a swing dance to Jailhouse Rock, a nod to the days when KOVO radio hosted record hops at the resort’s dance pavilion.

Decorations of colorful inner tubes, beach towels and a vintage swimsuits evoked memories of summers by the pool. Watermelon slices served over red-and-white checkered tablecloths and historic photos of the Saratoga Fun Park reminded guests of simpler times filled with laughter, rides and fun.

For those who knew Saratoga Resort and those learning its story for the first time, the event was more than a commemoration, it was a return to a spot that, as one speaker put it, “… lives forever down within our fondest memories.”

Members of the Eastmond family unveiled the marker, which reads:

“Saratoga Resort The home of Utah mining tycoon John Beck (1843–1914) stood here. With grand visions inspired by New York’s Saratoga Resort, Beck acquired lakefront property with natural hot springs in 1884 to establish Lehi’s wildly popular Saratoga Resort. Until 1993, the endeavor attracted crowds with its vibrant ambiance, dances, concerts, pools, carnival rides and games.”

The Lehi Historical Marker Program was founded in 2022 when the Lehi Historical Society won funding for the program through a generous donation and continued support from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a Lehi City PARC grant.

The next unveiling will honor the John Y. Smith House at 518 N. 100 East on Sept. 10, at 7p.m.