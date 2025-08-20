Connect with us

ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Pioneer football team rolls over Golden Eagles

Skyridge football overpowers Mountain Ridge in season opener

Pioneer girls volleyball earns two victories

Falcon girls volleyball opens with two big wins

Football coach offers thanks for fundraiser support

Lehi football team is deep and talented

Skyridge football gives outstanding performance at Orange and Gray game

Falcon girls soccer splits pre-region matches

Pioneer girls soccer splits season openers

ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

8 hours ago

on

NAME: Sadie DeSpain

SCHOOL: Lehi High School

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Tennis

POSITION: 1st Singles

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Sadie has been playing in the First Singles spot for three years and is doing an amazing job there. She has started this season with a win over Alta and a strong showing at the Ashton Tournament, which hosts the most competitive teams in Utah.

COACH’S COMMENTS: “Sadie is a real fighter on the court.  She has improved her match play immensely and is a strong offensive and defensive player. We are so excited to watch her play out her senior year at Lehi.” – Coach Christina Bowman

