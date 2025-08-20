Lehi Sports
ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
NAME: Sadie DeSpain
SCHOOL: Lehi High School
GRADE: 12
SPORT: Girls Tennis
POSITION: 1st Singles
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Sadie has been playing in the First Singles spot for three years and is doing an amazing job there. She has started this season with a win over Alta and a strong showing at the Ashton Tournament, which hosts the most competitive teams in Utah.
COACH’S COMMENTS: “Sadie is a real fighter on the court. She has improved her match play immensely and is a strong offensive and defensive player. We are so excited to watch her play out her senior year at Lehi.” – Coach Christina Bowman