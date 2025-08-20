Lehi police investigate Main Street vandalism

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

In the early hours of July 18, the new owner of Sage Canvas, a wellness studio on Lehi’s historic Main Street, arrived to find the West window was shattered, with small, round holes suggesting that the damage may have come from gunfire. Police were called to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

There were no injuries, and police have not confirmed if the window was shot out or struck by another object. The incident has shaken residents and reignited conversations about safety, community vigilance, and the need to protect Lehi’s beloved downtown corridor.

Sage Canvas is not just another storefront on Main Street. For the past five years, it has been a hub of healing practices, hosting meditation circles, sound baths, massage therapy, and community wellness workshops.

The new owner, entrepreneur, and mother, Kangie Dawber, has recently taken over the business. For her, the damage was an unwelcome initiation into the realities of running a small business.

“Thankfully, no one was in the building,” Dawber said. “That’s the most important thing. This studio is a place of healing, and to see it treated like this is disheartening. But I believe in this community. We’ll move forward.”

The vandalism is believed to have taken place sometime between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. An upstairs tenant reported hearing the screech of tires from the nearby Legacy Center parking lot around 11 p.m., but no street cameras recorded the perpetrators.

Advertisement

Former owner Katie Jo Finai, who had operated Sage Canvas since 2019, says the incident occurred just one week after she sold the studio. And the timing, she fears, is no coincidence.

Finai, a public figure who has appeared on three national television shows, says she has been the target of disturbing threats in recent months. The alleged sender: a photographer she once hired years ago.

“She was overcoming addiction, and I thought giving her some work could help her get on her feet,” Finai recalled. “But it didn’t work out. We parted ways six or seven years ago. I hadn’t heard from her in a long time until my TV projects started getting promoted. Then, out of nowhere, she became obsessive.”

The messages escalated quickly. According to Finai, the woman began sending her threats, claiming gang affiliations and warning that both she and her studio were targets. Some messages included photographs of the woman pointing a gun at the camera.

“She said she knew my car, knew my family, even my child,” Finai said. “She told me she had put me and the studio on a hit list. It became aggressive and frightening.” Sage Canvas was vandalized two days later.

While the overlap between the threats and the vandalism is alarming, police have not confirmed a link. With no cameras covering the street-facing side of the building, evidence remains scant. There has been vandalism on Main Street in past years, although not recently. It could have been a random act.

Finai acknowledges that the truth may never be known. “It could have been rowdy teenagers, or maybe it was related to the threats,” she said. “Either way, it’s unsettling.”

For Finai, the incident highlights broader safety concerns on Main Street. With Lehi’s population booming and traffic around the historic core increasing, she believes it’s time for the city to consider additional protective measures.

Advertisement

“What I would like to see happen next is cameras set up on Main Street,” she said. “That corner has accidents all the time. Cameras would improve overall safety, not just for businesses, but for the community.”

For Finai, who has spent years balancing business, family, and public life, the situation is especially challenging. Her television appearances on programs like Writer’s Island and Legacy Makers have brought visibility but also, at times, unwanted attention.

“Being in the public eye can make you a target,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I’m just someone who wants to contribute to the community and provide a space where people can heal.”

She emphasizes that while she has moved on from Sage Canvas, her heart is still tied to the business and to Main Street itself. “I love Lehi. I love the parades, the events, and the family atmosphere. It’s such a great place to live and work. I want it to stay that way.”

Police are seeking any information that could aid in two ongoing investigations, one into window damage and another into the threats against Finai. Residents with tips are encouraged to contact the Lehi Police Department.

For Finai, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and vigilance. “No one was hurt, and for that I’m grateful,” she said. “But this is also a moment for us as a community to reflect. We can support each other, keep each other safe, and make Main Street stronger.”

The broken window has been fixed, and Sage Canvas remains open for business. Though uncertainty lingers, many hope the event will lead to positive changes, more awareness, better security, and continued support for small businesses.