Tyson Foods donates 5000 pounds of beef to Tabitha’s Way

When Tabitha’s Way was running low on meat for families in need, Tyson Foods came to their rescue. The food pantry had only 10 boxes of beef left, which wouldn’t even last a day of service for those facing hunger. “It was critical, and it came through at a very critical time for us,” added pantry manager Kurt Nydegger.

Nydegger had gone to Tyson Foods, sharing the food pantry’s current need for meat, and Nick Zullo with T.F. made it happen. “Getting that call from Nick was a huge relief for me; it got everybody excited,” exclaimed Nydegger.

“A lot of these families don’t have the resources to eat very healthily, and so these kids are not having that opportunity unless we provide it, and that’s something we take pride in as a pantry, being able to provide delicious, healthy, nutritious options,” said Nydegger. That’s why the donation of a healthy food item was incredibly valuable.

Tabitha’s Way serves approximately 900-925 families a week, and this donation alone will provide them with meat for a couple of months. The seven pallet meat donations filled one entire walk-in freezer.

“This is not the only donation that we’ve gotten from them; they have helped us out time and time again,” stated Nydegger. There have been times when Tyson’s donations are so significant that they send excess to their food pantry in Spanish Fork. Nydegger calls Tyson Foods an “awesome, incredible support for us.”

“We have nearly 800 team members. This donation is from all of us. While we acknowledge this food donation is a gift from our company, individual team members are supportive of the donation,” shared Zullo.

Nydegger was very thankful for the generous donations of this proportion. “It’s always a great feeling, there’s relief for me as that’s my responsibility as a pantry manager, making sure that our inventory is there and available.”

One of the best ways to donate to Tabitha’s Way is to send funds via Venmo @Tabithasway. The food pantry has purchasing power with connections for special pricing, meaning it can stretch your dollar 7-8 times further than the average consumer. It also provides them with the flexibility to address the gaps in items where they are most in need, which is a huge blessing to the company since their needs are ever-changing, and they cannot predict what kind of donations will come in. If you prefer to donate items instead of money via Venmo, the food pantry is open 9 AM-2 PM for drop off at their Pleasant Grove location (675 W. Garden Drive). Tabitha’s Way accepts boxed meals, nuts, dried fruit, condiments, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.

“Tabitha’s Way is a community resource we trust, and when we can donate the food we prepare with our own hands to those in need, it is one of the most satisfying things we do as Tyson Foods, and every time we get an opportunity like this, we love it!” concluded Zullo.