Chick-fil-A Citizen of the Month: Martins honored for years of service to AF

American Fork residents Rod and Kimberly Martin are being honored by Chick-fil-A for their various service and volunteer efforts in our community. The two have been integral in numerous organizations, making American Fork City a better place to live.

Both Rod and Kimberly are business owners here in north Utah County. Kimberly works in the mental health field, and Rod owns an auto repair shop.

Born in the Netherlands, Kimberly has been working as a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) for 25 years. She opened up her mental health practice, True Life Counseling Group, in Lehi three years ago. “I try to provide support for people in crisis,” shared Kimberly. She serves kids, teens and adults, making herself available for clients outside of their formal sessions.

Rod is the owner of Main Street Mechanic, which celebrated 20 years of business this year. Rod focuses on taking care of the customer as he would a family member. “We just want to be known as the guys down on Main Street that are here to help you out, help fix your car, keep it running, and keep it maintained. We try to approach every car as if it were Mom’s car,” Rod shared.

Rod was an active member and served as president of the American Fork Rotary Club before it was absorbed into the Lehi and Orem chapters. He has been a member of the American Fork Chamber of Commerce for 19 years. During this time, he served on the board for five years and was Chairman of the Chamber for one year. “I’ve been to and seen lots of Chambers, but the American Fork Chamber of Commerce is the best-run Chamber in the area,” shared Rod. The Chamber has also recognized him as Business Person of the Year multiple times.

American Fork City Mayor Brad Frost asked Rod to be on the planning commission for the city. The planning commission grants approvals for development and authorizes building and zone changes. Rod encourages residents to get involved. “Come to the meetings, be a part, see and hear what’s going on. It’s great being able to serve the community in that role.” Rod has been serving in this capacity for nearly three years.

Rod and Kimberly have also volunteered with Steel Days before the Chamber of Commerce took it over. They helped organize the parade and other responsibilities leading up to the city-wide celebration. “We love being a part of Steel Days,” remarked Rod.

“I’m really big into networking,” added Rod. He has been a member of the north Utah County chapter of Business Network International (BNI) for 16 years, serving as president and vice president multiple times. Business owners in BNI help each other by sharing referrals within the local group.

Kimberly is a member of the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Board. The committee is in charge of the money collected through a special sales tax dedicated to addressing the city’s needs. Money goes into projects such as updating our playgrounds, renovating our local boat harbor, and helping Harrington Center for the Arts and the Timpanogos Arts Foundation, along with other cultural and theatrical nonprofit foundations within the city. Members of the board deliberate on where the funds would best be used to help maximize revenue generated from the PARC Tax.

Kimberly is actively involved with the Timpanogos Arts Foundation Visual Arts Team. She helps host gallery nights for local artists to showcase their work at art shows during Steel Days and Christmas.

For two years, Kimberly has participated in the New Friends Quilt Circle (NFQC). This group creates and donates quilts to charity for different organizations. Kimberly maintains the NFQC blog. The group has given quilts to the AF Hospital’s Labor & Delivery unit, along with the pediatric unit. They also honor veterans by making Quilts of Valor for people who have served in our armed forces. NFQC has donated quilts to outstanding employees from the American Fork fire and police departments for their dedicated service. At Christmastime, they also donate over 450 “mug rugs” (mini quilts) for Meals on Wheels.

As parents of four kids, the Martins encourage their children to serve as well. “The things we do, we really try to promote community and connectivity within the community. We feel community connection is part of our family values. Serving other people is high on our priority list as a family,” said Kimberly.

“Communities are better when you’re out helping and you’re connected. Communities that struggle the most are the ones where people think, ‘Oh, someone else is going to do it,’” added Rod. “If you want something to be better, go volunteer. My advice is to get involved in something, and the opportunities will come.”

“Be part of something; it makes life better because you’re involved,” Rod concluded.