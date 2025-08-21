Heritage Day to feature Lehi artists and world-famous Lehi sculptor, painter

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

This year’s Lehi Heritage Day, held on Monday, Sept. 2, promises to be unlike any other. More than 20 Lehi artists will share their stories and art illustrating the theme “Speed, Spirit and Soul: Stanley Wanlass and the Artists of Lehi.”

Stanley Wanlass’ Orrin Porter Rockwell heroic historical monument, “The Protector,” stands in the garden in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St. It was installed in 2000. Rockwell, a lawman and bodyguard of Joseph Smith, first president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had a home in Lehi.

World-famous automotive artist, designer and Lehi native, Stanley Wanlass, will be the featured guest. His famous works range from limited edition bronzes to paintings to heroic bronze historical monuments, including the Orrin Porter Rockwell Monument, “The Protector,” in the Legacy Center’s Walk of Fame Garden.

“I’m just blown away that Stanley is willing to participate in our event,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “His works reside in museums and private collections throughout the world, and he has taught around the world. It’s such an amazing gift that we don’t have to travel to see his art. He is going to bring it to us.”

The art show portion of Lehi Heritage Day will be from 4-6 p.m., in the north gym of the Legacy Center. Wanlass, along with other Lehi artists, will greet guests and display their works.

Lehi Heritage Day is a free, multifaceted, city-sponsored event. Part of its purpose is to highlight those making history today, which will be accomplished with a parade, a honoree program, and a reception. Eight new couples’ names will be added to the Lehi Heritage Day Monument in front of the Legacy Center.

The Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car and Bike Show will also run from 4-6 p.m. This portion of the festivities raises much-needed funds for the Lehi Historical Society and will run alongside the art show. The car show is held in the east parking lot of the Legacy Center. No pre-registration is required, but registration is encouraged at lehihistory.org.

Vehicle entrance fee is $10 and benefits the Lehi Historical Society, a certified nonprofit 501(c)(3). The first 20 cars to register will ride in the Lehi Heritage Day Showcase Parade at 2:30 p.m. For more information on the car show, call 801-836-2594 or 801-768-1570.

Wrap the World with Quilts, a local nonprofit, will host a sewing service opportunity under the large white tent in front of the Legacy Center from 4-6 p.m.