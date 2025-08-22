Lehi City transforms traffic boxes into artistic displays

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi City’s Environmental Sustainability Committee’s (ESC) public art initiative has transformed traffic boxes into artistic displays within the community. With the help of local artist Rick Jones, art beautifies the streetscapes of Lehi with a variety of designs.

“The committee wanted to create a sense of character for our residents to enjoy by beautifying the small and forgotten corners of our city. Lehi owns all the traffic boxes, so the ESC thought this would be a great place to start,” said Todd Munger, Lehi City Environmental Sustainability Director.

The ESC focuses on providing information and education to residents regarding critical environmental issues. Issues include recycling, air quality, water efficiency, energy usage, and transportation. Committee members serve as volunteers and are appointed by the mayor. The painted traffic boxes are part of the ESC's desire to make "Lehi a more beautiful place to live."

“Chad Watkins, a member of the ESC and a neighbor of the artist, introduced Rick to the committee. Together, we discussed ideas that drew inspiration from Lehi’s unique heritage and emerging ‘high-tech’ identity. Ultimately, it was Rick’s creative genius that prevailed,” said Munger.

Currently, there are three brightly painted traffic boxes to admire, located at 1200 E 900 N, 2300 W Main Street, and the box at Lehi High School.

“The boxes are small and less expensive to paint, and they are situated where traffic stops for a few moments to allow a brief, enjoyable distraction,” said Munger. “We hope to continue with beatification projects that include murals on the walls of bike/pedestrian underpasses, interpretive signage along trail systems, and projects like the mural painted on the old white pump house on the corner of 600 E and 900 N.

Munger states that “funding is a challenge.” However, he hopes that the community “can embrace these efforts and feel a greater sense of ownership and pride living in such an awesome city.”

By adding a splash of color and creativity, Lehi City continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating a beautiful and appealing community for its residents.