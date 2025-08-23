Falcons continue Region 3 golf tourneys

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge boys golf team came in fourth in the league tournament on Aug. 12 and then finished fifth in the Aug. 18 event.

At Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Aug. 12, the Falcons posted a combined score of 297 for the day, falling one stroke short of tying American Fork at 296.

In the competition between the top two teams in the state, Corner Canyon edged Lone Peak 276-278. The Cavemen were third and Lehi posted a 323.

On Aug. 18 at Talon’s Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs. Lone Peak posted an eye-popping -26 for a combined total of 262 to set a new school record. The Knights outplayed the returning state champion Chargers for the first time this season as they tallied a 271.

American Fork finished third at 285, ahead of the Pioneers at 292 and Skyridge at 295 in a tight result.

In the second tournament, senior Murphy Dunn was low scorer for the Falcons at 71 (-1). Sophomore Landon Makin was next in at 74, followed by senior Drew Kimball at 75 and sophomore Klive Fuhrman at 77 to complete the team combination score.

Also representing Skyridge were junior Tanner Porter at 78, sophomore Ty Christofferson at 87, Dylan Hymas at 91 and Bridger Warr at 93.

On a day when many golfers turned in impressive scores, Fuhrman led the way for the Falcons by shooting a 68 (-4) at Talon’s Cove. The other team counted scores came from Kimball at 75 with Dunn and Porter tying at 76.

Makin was close behind at 78, followed by Christofferson at 81, Beckham Bell at 83 and Warr at 86 to complete the field for the day.

The next Region 3 tournament is set to be played on Sept. 3 at the Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City.