Harward shoots -8, tops Region 3 at 3rd golf tourney 

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

Lehi freshman Crue Harward shot a jaw-dropping 64 (-8) At Talon’s Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs on Aug. 18 in the third Region 3 tournament of the season. He finished one shot ahead of five other golfers to secure a solo gold medal in the individual race.

As a team, the Pioneers posted their best mark of the season at 292 to finish fourth by edging Skyridge at 295. “It was a good day,” said Coach Johnny Revill.

Lone Peak shot the lowest team score in school history at an astounding -26 for a combined total of 262 to top Corner Canyon for the first time this season at 271. These are the state’s top two teams. American Fork finished third at 285.

Sophomore D’Adiddas Notoa came in second for Lehi at an even-par 72. Back from his national tournaments, freshman Jordan Ofahengaue made his first appearance for the Pioneers this season at 73 strokes

Sophomore Owen Combs rounded out the counted scores at 83.The other Lehi entrants included sophomore Brodyn Pace right behind the scoring group at 84, senior Makay Mendenhall at 86, senior Mckay Johnson at 87 and sophomore Carson Priest at 89.

In the earlier second tournament at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Aug. 12, the Chargers finished first by edging the Knights 276-278. The Cavemen at 296 just beat the Falcons atfourth with a 297 in a photo finish. The Pioneers came in fifth at323.

Harward had the best score for Lehi at 73 strokes. Notoa shot an 81, Mendenhall came in at 83 and Johnson completed the team combined total with an 86.

They were followed by Combs at 87, junior Van Ingram at 88, junior Foster Revill at 90 and junior Krew McMillen at 94.

The next Region 3 tournament is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City.