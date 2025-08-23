Sorensons recognized for perseverance, work with youth

Staff Writer | Lehi Historical Society

For decades, Lynn and Heather Le Sorenson poured their hearts into teaching and guiding children in Lehi, Lynn as a scoutmaster and Heather as a grade schoolteacher.

Lynn, who was born in 1959 and passed away in 2011, was a born salesman and people person. He had a gift for making everyone comfortable and loved working with youth and young men. His specialty was guiding the young men in his BSA troop to earn their Eagle Scout rank. At his last court of honor, there were seven Eagles awarded, including his son, Morgan Bryce Sorenson. Lynn was so pleased to see this group of young men attend this significant achievement.

Heather spent her 33-year career as an educator. She taught at Meadow Elementary for three years and then at Sego Lily Elementary for 29 years. Throughout her career, Heather taught close to 980 students. She loved every one of them and saw into their hearts. The toughest children knew that she cared about them. She always encouraged her students to do their best and to look within themselves to see who they could become. She retired at the end of the 2024-2025 school year and is now a “stay-at-home grandma.”

Lynn and Heather demonstrated what it means to work hard and get the job done. In April of 2010, while their son was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lynn was diagnosed with incurable cancer. Life could have stopped for Lynn and Heather, but it did not. Heather continued to teach while caring for Lynn and supporting Morgan. They were an example of perseverance to friends and neighbors, and the children they served saw what it means to work through adversities.

Lynn continued to work and serve. His clients had no idea of his health issues, and he preferred it that way. As a scoutmaster, he took his boys on regular camping trips. He was brokenhearted when, just a month before his death, he had to ask to be released. All the while, their son Morgan continued to love and serve the people of his mission. The family was, and is, an example of strength in hard times and faith to do what you are called to do.

Lynn Bryce Sorensen was born to Arthur Bryce and Colleen Annabelle Sorensen in 1959 in Downey, Idaho. He grew up on the Wyoming side of Teton Valley in the tiny town of Alta. Being raised on a farm/ranch, Lynn had a strong work ethic from a young age. His father was an educator, principal, farmer and rancher. His mother took care of the home and the “kitchen garden.” In his early teens, Lynn’s family moved to Hazelton, Idaho, where he participated in high school band, drama, wrestling, football and a little basketball. He attended Ricks College and later fulfilled a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ in the Australia Perth Mission.

Heather Le Sorensen was born in 1959 to Norman Eugene and Helen Louise Arrington in Salt Lake City. She has three brothers and seven sisters and grew up in Taylorsville, Utah, and Twin Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Twin Falls High School as valedictorian and later graduated from Ricks College with an associate’s degree and from BYU with a bachelor’s degree. Heather served a full-time LDS mission in the Paris, France, Mission.

The couple met in May 1985 at a BYU dance. They were married in November 1985 and moved to Lehi when Heather started her teaching career at Meadow Elementary.