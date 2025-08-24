Kenny Knight shares life lessons in new book

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Author and entrepreneur Kenny Knight has turned a lifetime of experiences into a series of books designed to inspire resilience, discipline and perseverance. His first installment, Never Quit: The Knight’s Armor Principles, was released in June and is already sparking interest among readers looking for both a compelling life story and practical tools for personal growth.

Part autobiography and part self-help guide, Never Quit introduces readers to “Knight’s Armor Principles,” the mindset and values that guided him from a challenging youth through years of military service, and now into his career as an entrepreneur.

“The book is really an autobiography slash self-help,” Knight explained. “These principles helped me through my youth, through the military days, and now after retirement. They strengthen me mentally, physically and emotionally, and help me do the things I’m doing now.”

Knight said the project has been years in the making. Throughout his life, he scribbled down short outlines of personal stories, snapshots of challenges and victories. He wanted to keep the “realness” intact until the right time came to share. Those stories now form the foundation of his books.

Never Quit is the first of what Knight says will be a 13-book series. While the debut volume introduces the overarching principles, future books will dig deeper into each one, examining their origins, their influence on Knight’s life, and how readers can apply them to their challenges.

“I have hundreds of little stories that I’ve written out,” Knight said. “I’m using those stories to talk about the principles, the lessons I learned, and the stages of life they carried me through.”

The release wasn’t without hesitation. Before putting his story into the world, Knight called his family, including siblings, aunts, and uncles, to let them know what he planned to share. Their encouragement gave him the push to move forward.

“They were all for it,” he said. “So far, they’ve read the books and they liked them.”

Following the release of Never Quit, Knight quickly followed with a second book in July, with a third already in progress. The early volumes are intentionally short and accessible, designed to give readers a meaningful yet manageable read.

Knight emphasizes that Never Quit: The Knight’s Armor Principles isn’t just about his story — it’s about equipping others to fight their own battles. He frames the book as both a memoir and a guide, blending personal narratives with actionable lessons. “It’s written for the people who feel like they can’t push anymore, for the people who think they’ve been counted out,” Knight explained. “I wanted to show that no matter where you come from, no matter what you’ve been through, you can put on your armor and keep moving forward.”

“I hope people can read it and apply these principles to their own life story,” Knight said. “If they don’t know how to manage what they’re going through, I hope they can say, ‘Okay, this principle pertains to me right now,’ and use it as a guide.”

The Knight’s Armor Principles books are available on Amazon and in select local bookstores. Knight said he’s motivated not just to tell his story, but to help others see their challenges as opportunities to grow stronger.

“I just want people to gain strength from it,” he said. “To never quit.”