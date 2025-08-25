Make-A-Wish Utah: Mission, myths and making a difference

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

Sixteen-year-old Jordyn dreamed of someday visiting Hawaii. One afternoon, as her mother was working, she posed the question, “Mom, do you think Make-A-Wish would ever grant me a wish?” Her mother paused for a moment and replied, “I don’t know, sweetheart. I think they focus on children who have terminal illnesses, but we can try.”

Jordyn was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy at the age of five, when she and her twin sister Madison were in kindergarten. By age sixteen, she had suffered hundreds of seizures, which limited her ability to travel or to experience much of life’s adventures.

Her mother went online to the Make-A-Wish Utah website, filled out the intake form, and sent it off without much hope of a reply. A few weeks later, as she waited outside of Lone Peak High School in her car to pick the girls up at the end of their school day, her cell phone rang.

She sat stunned as the individual on the other end of the line introduced themselves as a representative from the Make-A-Wish Utah foundation and stated that they would like to grant Jordyn’s wish.

It was a moment seared into my brain. I am Jordyn’s mother. Make-A-Wish Utah gifted our little family a trip to Oahu in the summer of 2018, one of the most impactful gifts we have ever been given.

Make-A-Wish’s mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The foundation has grown since its start in 1980 to serve communities nationwide, including here in Utah. Since 1985, Make-A-Wish Utah has granted over 4,200 wishes to local children, meaning thousands of Utah families have seen their child’s dream come to life. Just last year, the Utah chapter granted over 250 wishes for kids across the state. Each wish is more than a special day; research has shown that these experiences can give children the strength they need to battle their illnesses. They often transform fear into confidence, turn sadness into joy, and replace anxiety with hope.

A common misconception is that Make-A-Wish only serves children who are terminally ill. The program is open to children with critical illnesses — a life-threatening condition — not just end-of-life cases. Most “wish kids” overcome their illnesses and go on to lead healthy lives in adulthood. Years ago, the eligibility criteria expanded so doctors could use wishes as part of the healing process, encouraging kids to stick with treatment and maintain hope. For many families, a wish provides a much-needed psychological boost, giving the child a positive focus beyond hospital visits and helping them feel like a “regular kid” again.

Advertisement

Every wish granted is made possible by generous donors. Make-A-Wish receives no government funding and relies entirely on private and corporate contributions. Fulfilling a single child’s wish can cost thousands of dollars (around $6,000 on average) when you factor in travel, supplies and special arrangements. Yet the need continues to exceed the resources available. In Utah, one recent year saw 213 wishes granted while 227 eligible kids remained waiting.

Donations truly are the lifeblood of this work, directly translating into more wishes for children. Donors can trust that their money goes where it matters — roughly 79 cents of every dollar donated to Make-A-Wish Utah goes straight to wish-granting and related programs. Our community’s generosity is key to making these incredible moments happen. There are many meaningful ways for Utah residents to get involved and help make wishes come true.

Donations are the most direct way to help, whether someone chooses to give once or set up a recurring pledge. Every contribution, large or small, helps move a child’s wish from a dream to reality. Many people in Utah generously give their time, and it’s the volunteers who keep the foundation’s spirit alive. They’re the ones greeting families at the airport, bringing surprise gifts, or sitting down with children to discuss their dream wishes. For those who become “wish-granters,” the real reward is seeing the excitement in a child’s eyes when they realize their dream is coming true.

The community’s creativity also plays a big part. Families, schools and neighbors come together to organize everything from lemonade stands to charity runs, each effort helping to raise the funds needed to make more wishes come true. Larger gatherings — like the annual Walk for Wishes or the foundation’s gala — give people a chance to celebrate the joy these wishes would bring while supporting the cause. Local businesses have also stepped forward in remarkable ways; some sponsor individual wishes, others set aside a portion of their sales, and many encourage their employees to give by matching donations. These partnerships ripple outward, allowing more children in Utah to see their wishes come true.

Support doesn’t always come in the form of cash. In-kind donations play a decisive role as well, from airline miles and hotel points that help families travel to their dream destinations to donated services and supplies that make a wish day possible. Even an old vehicle can be turned into funding for a child’s experience of a lifetime. Every gesture, whether financial, material or personal, becomes part of the larger picture — one where a community rallies together to bring joy, strength and hope to children when they need it most.

Every act of support, whether financial or voluntary, helps Make-A-Wish Utah continue its mission of hope. When you donate or get involved, you become part of this mission, bringing joy and hope to children in Utah who are facing serious illnesses. These gifts not only touch the child but also impact their family and the wider community, creating a ripple effect of optimism and healing. Together, we can change lives, one wish at a time.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Utah and discover how you can get involved as a donor, volunteer or corporate partner, please visit the official Make-A-Wish Utah website. You can also make a direct online donation or explore creative giving options. Each contribution helps bring hope, strength and joy to children in Utah who are facing critical illnesses.