Falcon girls soccer continues pre-region play

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team has posted a 1-4 record in a 10-day stretch to bring their overall mark for the year to 2-5.

Aug. 12: Syracuse 4, Skyridge 0

The Falcons gave up all four goals to the Titans in the first half on the road. They battened down the hatches defensively after the break but were unable to find the target to climb back into the contest.

Aug. 14: Springville 2, Skyridge 1

Junior forward Alexa Blood scored the lone goal for the Falcons in their next away game against the Red Devils, who managed to net the ball twice in the match. Once again, all of the scoring was accomplished in the initial period with the second half producing a scoreless deadlock.

Aug. 16: Skyridge 4, Woods Cross 2

In their only home match of this stretch, the Falcons got started with two goals in the first half and that 2-0 margin held up as each team found the target twice in the final period.

Advertisement

Junior midfielder Bentley Knight and senior midfielder Aly Johns each tallied one goal and one assist in the contest. Additional scores came from sophomore midfielder Hallee Sheffield and Blood, while sophomore forward Mollie Lund and junior midfielder Whitney Jaussi made the other gives.

Aug. 19: Weber 1, Skyridge 0

On the road again, the Falcons competed well in a defensive struggle against the Warriors, but they allowed a single goal in the second period which turned out to be all Weber would need to pocket the win.

Aug. 21: Farmington 2, Skyridge 0

The Phoenix were able to net a goal in each half to earn a victory over the visiting Falcons. Skyridge was held scoreless for the third time this season.

The Falcons are on the road in Idaho this week to complete their pre-region slate. They will play games against Boise, Owyhee (Meridian) and Eagle high schools.