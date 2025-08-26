Lehi and Skyridge teams earn top-10 spots at XC invitational

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Both the Lehi and Skyridge cross country teams turned in strong performances at a hot, early season meet on Saturday (Aug. 23) at the Spanish Fork Sports Park.

Fighting rising morning temperatures of more than 80 degrees by the finish, the boys and girls squads from each school finished in the top 10 out of a competitive 34-team field from across the state at the UIAAA Invitational.

The Lehi girls finished fifth overall in the Varsity division with 222 points. American Fork won the girls team competition with just 53 points.

Lehi junior Remy McAdams was the team’s top runner, placing seventh individually with a time of 18:44.12. She was followed by sophomore Laney Martin in 30th place at 19:41.99, and sophomore Maggie Peterson in 53rd, finishing in 20:49.93.

Rounding out the scoring five were Kaitlyn Liston in 57th place at 21:00.40 and Avie McAdams at 75th with a time of 21:22.52. The Pioneers posted a team average of 20:48.66 with a scoring spread of 2:38.40.

The Lehi boys also cracked the top 10, placing seventh with 269 points. Herriman won the boys competition with 54 points.

Senior Miles Braithwaite led the charge, finishing fifth overall with a time of 15:31.06, with fellow senior Jameson Lowry close behind in seventh place at 15:49.05.

Junior Everett Quist contributed a 35th-place finish in 16:25.93, while senior Benjamin Wood placed 75th overall with a time of 17:01.77. Rounding out the scoring was senior Easton Scrivner placing 147th in 18:14.36. The Pioneers averaged 17:08.85 with a spread of 2:43.30.

The Skyridge girls finished seventh in the girls varsity team competition with 238 points. Senior Lucy Hawkins earned eighth place in 18:46.34, followed by fellow senior Clara Madsen in 24th with a time of 19:32.98, and sophomore Chloe Bodine in 41st crossing at 20:30.46.

Senior Rebecca Guymon came in 79th finishing in 21:31.69, and freshman Abigail Finley, who finished 86th in 21:38.07, rounded out the Falcon top five. Skyridge averaged 20:50.42 with a 2:51.73 spread.

On the boys side, the Falcons earned sixth place with 246 points. Senior Ian Greene was the top finisher for the team, placing 20th with a time of 16:03.42.

Junior Jack Grossen crossed 43rd at 16:32.01. Senior Noah Nelson placed 56th, finishing in 16:44.82. Sophomores Zane Taylor, finishing 62nd in 16:49.75, and Landon Carter, finishing 65th at 16:52.40, gave the Falcons five runners inside the top 70.

Skyridge posted a team average of 16:53.28 with a tight spread of just 0:48.98.