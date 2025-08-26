Pioneer girls soccer post 5-2 record in busy stretch

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls soccer team got three big victories on the road to out-of-state teams but split 2-2 with Utah programs in the past two weeks as they continued their packed pre-region schedule.

Aug. 12: Lehi 5, Timpanogos 1

It took the Pioneers less than two minutes to get a lead over the Timberwolves as sophomore forward Emeri Thatcher found the target unassisted, and the rout was on from there.

“It was a night where the ladies played some of the best soccer they have shown so far,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann.

“They were defensively in position with good shape and shut down Timpanogos. In the middle we had great possession and moved the ball around very well and we got our forwards involved today too,” he added.

The second goal was a beautiful chip from distance by sophomore forward Lillie Watson assisted by junior defender Ashley Gardener. Senior midfielder Izze Dahl netted the next one off a give from senior defender Hallie Schmidt. The Timberwolves scored on a free kick to make it 3-1 at the half.

The Pioneers added a goal by freshman midfielder Presley Shippen off a Watson pass and then Watson completed the tally with her own second score with the help of freshman midfielder Kajsa Sherman in her first varsity action.

“It was a game where we had the opportunity to introduce a few more players to the varsity experience,” Hartmann said. Freshman Jillian Farnes finished the game in goal after senior Madi Ogden subbed out.

Freshman forward Camille Christensen, sophomore defender Afton Ellis and junior midfielder Kaya Lotaki also logged their first varsity minutes in the contest.

“Defensively Nora Evans (Sr. D) played a great game today,” the coach said. Dahl shone in her role as the lynchpin and made great contributions in the middle.

Aug. 14: Lehi 5, McQueen (Reno NV) 0

“It wasn’t the most polished of games after an eight-hour bus ride, but the ladies found their rhythm at times and still delivered a result,” Hartmann said. The Pioneers led the Lancers 2-0 at the break.

Sophomore midfielder Cali Ashton scored the first two goals while Shippen, Watson and Thatcher provided the rest. Gardener, Watson, junior defender Layna Freeman and freshman forward Eilley Baker made the assists.

Ogden was in goal for 60 minutes, Farnes relieved her for the balance of the match and both kept a clean sheet. “Defensively we were strong and had great shape, denying McQueen any opportunities,” the coach said.

“There were moments of great play and I recognize that our preparation wasn’t ideal with a long bus ride and no rest before the first game,” Hartmann said. “However, I felt we had a great day as a team gelling off the field.”

Aug. 15: Lehi 5, North Tahoe (Tahoe City CA) 1

The Pioneers were similarly dominant over the Lakers. Sophomore defender Tessa Richards, Dahl, senior midfielder Amarie Simmons twice and Watson all hit the target with help from Ashton, Richards, Dahl, Gardener and Thatcher. Ogden and Farnes again split 60-20.

“It was a scenic location in Tahoe on a nice grass field, and the girls came out determined to move the ball around and build up strong passing strings in possession,” the coach said.

“The game was never in doubt, although the Lakers did tie us up at 1-1 and made a little push, but the defenders led by Hallie and Nora held tough. Offensively we had goals from four different players and we are starting to look like a team that has lots of strings to play on.”

Aug. 16: Lehi 7, Galena (Reno NV) 1

On Saturday, the Pioneers played last year’s Nevada state cup champions in the Grizzlies but they were no match for a Lehi team that really came out strong with great possession and movement off the ball. “Aly Badger (So. MF) played a strong role in the defensive middle of the pitch and set up the first three goals,” Hartmann said. Watson and Simmons netted two goals each while sophomore forward Taylor Beaudin, Richards and Thatcher added the others.

Junior defender Livi Schoenfeld, Ashton, Simmons and Sherman provided the other assists. “It was great to promote a few players for varsity minutes and they paid back the trust with Taylor nudging in a goal and Kajsa with a great assist,” the coach said. Ogden and Farnes split 60-20 once more.

“While the ladies played great soccer and came away with good wins, the weekend was equally about team bonding and we found good opportunities to do that,” Hartmann said.

“I love seeing the girls have fun together. It’s so rewarding to see them singing songs together on the bus after wins. It’s a talented group and I think they will surprise people this year,” he concluded.

Aug. 19: Park City 3, Lehi 2 (OT)

The Miners scored within seconds of the opening whistle, but Dahl responded following a give from Thatcher. The Pioneers took the lead when Ashton found the target after a pass from Gardener, but Park City evened the score again with a counter following the ensuing kickoff.

The home squad got the golden goal in overtime to pocket the win. Ogden went the distance between the pipes. “We have some work to do on defensive shape,” Hartmann said.

Aug. 21: Syracuse 2, Lehi 2 (SO 1-3)

Watson scored twice for the Pioneers with assists from junior midfielder Lexi Beaudin and Thatcher, but the game went through two overtimes in deadlock and Lehi came up short in the subsequent shootout.

“It was a battle against a very good Syracuse team and it went back and forth throughout the game with chances for them and for us,” Hartmann said. “The ladies worked hard and really had to show what they were made of, but it was a great indication of the quality of team we have this year.”

The Pioneers fell behind twice but evened the score both times. The Titan keeper did a great job during the shootout to secure the victory for the visitors. “I am happy with the fight and progress shown today,” the coach said.

Aug. 23: Lehi 1, Herriman 0

On the road, Shippen’s goal off a Watson pass was enough to top the Mustangs with Ogden in the net. “The ladies played very well today, keeping great possession in a battle of a game against a physical Herriman team,” Hartmann said. “Our defense and especially our keeper stepped up and helped us get the win.”

Lehi will complete the pre-region schedule on Tuesday (Aug. 26) when they welcome Layton at 7 p.m. The Pioneers are 6-3 overall.