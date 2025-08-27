Monday’s Heritage Day to highlight Lehi artists, honorees

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

The annual Lehi Heritage Day will once again celebrate history-making citizens as well as an interesting aspect of Lehi history, namely the past and present artists of Lehi. The free event organized by the Lehi Historical Society and Lehi City is on Monday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St.

World-famous automotive artist and Lehi native Stanley Wanlass will be the featured artist in the north gym art show. The event’s theme, “Speed, Spirit and Soul: Stanley Wanlass and the Artists of Lehi,” was inspired by Wanlass’s paintings and bronze sculptures that capture the beauty and thrill of speed.

“Beautiful art makes me feel like I am in the presence of greatness,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “You feel that with Stanley and his creations. That makes it all the more amazing to me that Stanley, an internationally recognized artist and Lehi native, has agreed to participate in our event.”

“We have so many wonderful artists from Lehi. We just thought it would make a fun, visual Heritage Day theme,” added Bangerter. More than 20 Lehi artists will share their work from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Labor Day event.

Lehi Heritage Day begins at 2:30 p.m. with a short Lehi Heritage Day Honoree parade from Wines Park to the Legacy Center, followed by an honoree program under a tent in front of the Legacy Center. The names of this year’s honorees will be added to the Lehi Heritage Day Monument.

Later in the afternoon, from 4 to 6 p.m., the celebration includes a classic car and bike show, a quick service opportunity tying fleece blankets with Wrap the World With Quilts, the art show, and the honoree reception. There will be Chick-fil-A sandwiches for sale throughout the afternoon. The Lehi Historical Society will host a gift shop in the Legacy Center North Gym with historical marker pins, including a special Heritage Day collector pin featuring artwork inspired by Wanlass.

The public is encouraged to attend to meet the artists, view their art and congratulate the 2025 honorees, including:

John K. and Dixie Bushman

Mike and Kathleen Hansen

Mark I. and Collette Tidwell Johnson

Gene W. and Jan A. Kirkham

Ken and Barbara Peck

Bruce and Judy Hansen Shelley

Lynn B. and Heather Le Sorensen

Harold Terry and Karen Brown Terry

“There really is something for everyone at Lehi Heritage Day,” said Bangerter. “It’s a wonderful way to connect with the community and feel inspired.”