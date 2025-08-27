Skyridge football’s explosive offense powers victory over Patriots

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge football team secured a 45-27 victory over Liberty, Nevada with a commanding offensive performance at home on Friday (Aug. 22).

The Falcons took the lead early in the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns highlighted by senior receiver Hunter Sheffield’s acrobatic one-handed catch in the back of the endzone in the waning seconds of the initial period, which was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Senior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne gave another standout performance with three passing touchdowns in the first half to junior receiver Omarian Sanders, Sheffield and senior Lincoln Tahi.

Sweetwyne continued to execute the offense with two passing touchdowns in the second half to senior Preston Kirk with an 11-yard catch and a 30-yard reception by senior receiver Talmage Oswald. Tahi also contributed with an additional touchdown on the ground.

Sheffield said, “I feel like the offense started off strong tonight. Definitely the O-line helps in making explosive plays.”

While the Falcon offense lacked rhythm and flow, it was explosive when it mattered most with big plays and timely execution. Sweetwyne was 23-of-35 for five touchdowns and 261 yards to end the game. Sheffield’s energetic play greatly influenced the Skyridge momentum and elevated the Falcon performance on the field.

“Hunter Sheffield made a tremendous one-handed catch,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “I cannot say enough about Hunter and the Sheffield family. They have had a positive impact on this program.

Advertisement

“Hunter’s leadership and the steadiness he provides to the offense is immeasurable and as good as it gets,” the coach added.

The Falcon defensive effort was enough to support the offense’s onslaught of scoring as led by senior linebacker Easton Simmons with nine tackles and a half sack.

Senior linebacker Griffin Kunz registered eight tackles and a sack with a great display of leadership on the defensive side of the ball. Senior linebacker Suka Finau also contributed to the defensive play with a sack and four tackles.

“Defense gave up one (big) play tonight, outside of that, they played extremely well,” Hemm said. “They forced Liberty into tough situations and limited big plays. The D-line was relentless, and the backend did a great job in coverage. Overall, Coach Gleaves and the defense did a great job tonight.”

On special teams, junior linebacker Rex Caswell forced a fumble recovered by junior linebacker Lafi Falatea. Senior kicker Crew Odom successfully converted five PATs to boost the Skyridge score.

The Patriots struggled to keep pace with the Falcons despite a surge of 14 points in the fourth quarter. Skyridge capped off their scoring by forcing a safety on a holding call in the endzone to clinch the win.

“Our boys continued to reset and focus on each play individually,” Hemm said. “There were ups and downs throughout the game; it wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t clean, but they didn’t let any one moment impact the next play. I felt like they gave a great effort tonight.”

“The team’s positive communication made all the difference in the game,” Sheffield said. “The team uplifted each other all night. We truly love one another, and we play as a team while wanting the best for each other. I am incredibly proud of how we play for each other.”

The Falcons will take on the Leopards of East High School at home on Friday (Aug, 29) with a 7 p.m. kickoff.