Connect with us

Lehi Sports

ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Football assistant completes suspension for inadvertent rule violation

Lehi Sports

Pioneer football team falls to Sentinels

Lehi Sports

Skyridge football’s explosive offense powers victory over Patriots

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge teams earn top-10 spots at XC invitational

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer continues pre-region play

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls soccer post 5-2 record in busy stretch

Lehi Sports

Falcons continue Region 3 golf tourneys

Lehi Sports

Harward shoots -8, tops Region 3 at 3rd golf tourney 

Lehi Sports

ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

9 hours ago

on

CLAIR JENSEN

SCHOOL: Skyridge High School

GRADE: Senior

SPORT: Girls Soccer

POSITION: Defender

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Used her speed to frustrate Springville’s lightning-fast wings. Pushed her up and used her foot skills to press and overwhelm Syracuse’s defense when we were trying to overcome a deficit.

COACH’S COMMENTS: “Clair has used her knowledge of the game, her vision of the field, her speed, and her foot skills to become a consistent and reliable member of our back line.  Her work ethic and determination to become a successful member of the team have been inspiring to watch and we are all benefiting from her successes this year. She works the ball out of the back and creates opportunities after stopping an attack. She makes very few errors and is a kind and inclusive leader to all her teammates. She helps us build and maintain a positive atmosphere both on and off the field. She doesn’t seek the spotlight but strives to do her best while helping others do the same.” – Coach Toby Peterson

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *