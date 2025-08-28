ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

CLAIR JENSEN

SCHOOL: Skyridge High School

GRADE: Senior

SPORT: Girls Soccer

POSITION: Defender

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Used her speed to frustrate Springville’s lightning-fast wings. Pushed her up and used her foot skills to press and overwhelm Syracuse’s defense when we were trying to overcome a deficit.

COACH’S COMMENTS: “Clair has used her knowledge of the game, her vision of the field, her speed, and her foot skills to become a consistent and reliable member of our back line. Her work ethic and determination to become a successful member of the team have been inspiring to watch and we are all benefiting from her successes this year. She works the ball out of the back and creates opportunities after stopping an attack. She makes very few errors and is a kind and inclusive leader to all her teammates. She helps us build and maintain a positive atmosphere both on and off the field. She doesn’t seek the spotlight but strives to do her best while helping others do the same.” – Coach Toby Peterson