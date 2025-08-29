Lucky Sole Shoe Repair celebrates 29 years in Lehi

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lucky Sole Show Repair, the Main Street cobbler, has been a tradition in Lehi for almost three decades. Dax Williamson, son of original owner Craig Williamson, continues to offer specialized shoe repair with a brand-new look for Lucky Sole and a “Boots & Brews” customer appreciation celebration through Sept. 7.

“We’ve lovingly renovated this very historic building on Main Street, keeping the sense of local history alive while continuing the craft my father cherished,” said Dax Williamson, owner of Lucky Sole.

Williamson has been busy with an expansion that provides opportunities for the community to come together and build ties in a “vibrant community hub” on Lehi Main Street, Williamson said.

The renovation of Lucky Sole includes additional space with a courtyard. New counter space has been added with stools and benches for seating. For outdoor events, patrons can access the courtyard from the side of the business or the front door.

For the “Boots & Brews” celebration, Lucky Sole has teamed up with Domino’s Pizza and partnered with local distributors and breweries. Lucky Sole is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week. Patrons must be 21 or older after 12 p.m. Lucky Sole will resume regular operations and business hours after Sept. 7.

Lucky Sole has secured a temporary event permit for the customer appreciation celebration from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services and the City of Lehi.

“We have a great patio that’s a comfortable space,” said Williamson

Lucky Sole services include a wide variety of repairs and a new line of cowboy boots. Also offered is a convenient tag-and-bag service for families — simply drop shoes for repair in the drop box for a prompt follow-up.

“I believe historical Main Street is begging to return to a walkable place where the community can gather and enjoy this historical street with restaurants, small shops and fun little historical venues, where everyone in the community can enjoy how they like,” said Williamson. “I hope to create a gathering place on Lehi Main Street that recognizes the evolving needs of the community and has the potential to breathe new life into the historic downtown area.”