Pioneer golf tops field at Morgan tri-meet

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys golf squad shot their best team score of the season to date and won a non-region friendly against Morgan and Union at Round Valley Golf Course in Morgan on Thursday (Aug. 28).

With three Pioneers shooting under par on an unfamiliar course, the team posted a combined score of 282 (-6), outdistancing the Trojans at 287 on their home turf and the Cougars at 294.

“Most of our boys had not played this course before and conditions were very soggy from a few days of rain,” said Coach Johnny Revill. “However, even with those conditions, we came away with the win.”

Morgan’s Jace Beson won the individual title with a 66, but Lehi earned the next three spots with their PGA Jr. Golf veterans. Freshman Jordan Ofahengaue shot a 67 (-5) to finish second, followed by sophomore D’Adiddas Notoa at 69 (-3) in third and freshman Crue Harward at 71 (-1) in fourth.

Sophomore Brodyn Pace turned in a personal-best 75 to finish tied for 10th place and complete the combined team score.

Senior Makay Mendenhall wasn’t far behind at 77 strokes. Jack Nelson carded an 85, Zane Haehl turned in an 88, and sophomore Owen Combs registered an 89 to finish the list of Pioneer competitors for the day.