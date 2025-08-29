Connect with us

Education

River Rock Elementary launches new Spanish Immersion program

Education Lehi City News

ASD approves 1.7% net property tax increase despite pushback

Education

ASD students use construction skills to build homes in Lehi

Education

Lehi immigrant families face deportation fears and uncertainty

Education

Pass the Pages connects students through love of books

Education

ASD approves $234 million bond for West District schools

Education

Young artists highlighted as national Reflections winners

Education

ASD Special Needs Students receive 'Star Treatment' at prom

Education

Aspen Peaks chosen as temporary name for new school district

Education

ASD Superintendent Farnsworth announces retirement, Smith named interim Superintendent

Education

River Rock Elementary launches new Spanish Immersion program

Published

26 minutes ago

on

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press
Lehi’s River Rock Elementary is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new Spanish Dual Language Immersion program, which began this past week with first-grade students. This is the school’s first year offering an immersion program, which will expand annually by adding a new grade level as the initial students progress through the school.

The inaugural group comprises two first-grade classes, each with 32 students, totaling 64 students. According to River Rock secretary Roni Carter, half of the students have Spanish spoken primarily at home, and the other half have English as their home language. Together, they will spend half of each day learning in Spanish and the other half in English.

Students will speak English for reading and writing, while Spanish will be the primary language for math and science. As students reach higher grades, the subjects taught in each language will rotate to ensure a well-rounded academic experience in both English and Spanish.

River Rock has a total of five first-grade classes, two of which are part of this new program. Carter said the Alpine School District specifically selected River Rock to host an immersion program in Lehi after conducting a survey of community needs. “Until now, the closest Spanish Immersion school was Harvest Elementary in Saratoga Springs, where the waitlist had grown so long that many Lehi families were unable to participate,” she said.

Carter said interest in the program has been overwhelming. Besides the 64 students admitted, more than 70 students were placed on the waitlist. In all, over 150 incoming first graders expressed interest in the program.

Alpine School District has 13 Dual Language Immersion programs in elementary schools throughout the district. Seven are Spanish Immersion programs. There are also programs in Chinese, French, and Portuguese. Lehi’s only other Dual Immersion program is French Immersion at Belmont Elementary.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *