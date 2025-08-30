Skyridge football delivers statement victory in blowout

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge football team crushed the East High Leopards in a 68-0 shutout at home on Friday (Aug. 29).

Though the offense stalled early with senior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne’s first interception of the season, the defense held its ground, forcing a quick three-and-out that set up Briggs Parker’s 40-yard punt return which led to a five-yard plunge into the endzone by Sweetwyne.

The Falcon offense quickly found its footing with Sweetwyne bolting for a second 47-yard touchdown. Sweetwyne’s execution remained pivotal throughout the game, adding 20 points in both the first and second quarters.

Senior receiver Talmage Oswald added scoring in the first quarter with a 64-yard pass from Sweetwyne. In the second period, Sweetwyne connected with Harvie Moeai and Omarian Sanders for two more touchdown throws. Senior receiver Diesel Hunter rounded out the scoring in the first half with a 50-yard touchdown reception.

“We came out and made some big plays early,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “We did some good things in this game. It wasn’t a clean game but offensively we stayed on the field and sustained some drives.

“Kaneal was efficient tonight,” he continued. “He was able to clean up after the first drive and settle in and he was able to do what he needed to do for the rest of the game.”

The Falcon offensive onslaught persisted as the team powered through the final two quarters, putting up 14 points in each and allowing younger players to gain valuable on-field experience.

Senior running back Lincoln Tahi scored first in the second half with a 20-yard run. First-time varsity touchdowns were scored by sophomore Beckham Bennett on a 39-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Jagger Fountaine; junior Amanaki Levatau scored with a 10-yard catch; and sophomore quarterback Cannon Tripp rushed for a one-yard touchdown to round out the scoring for Skyridge.

“It was good to get our younger quarterbacks in the game tonight and get some experience. Coach Ringer has done a tremendous job with those athletes. Both Jagger and Cannon are coachable and understand scheme and do a good job with the offense,” said Hemm.

“It was a blessing to get on the field and play tonight,” said Bennett. “I was able to get my first touchdown on varsity. It was awesome having all the seniors and varsity players on the sideline cheer and hype me up.

“It was an awesome game tonight, this team is filled with talented players and I learn a lot from them. I feel amazing and I’m ready to go celebrate the win and my touchdown,” he added.

Junior center Anders Anderson led the O-line in providing protection for the Falcon QBs and punching holes for the running backs.

Anderson said, “I know our plays work; we may not have as much size as previous years on the offensive line, but we know our jobs and we work hard to compete well. Our entire O-line has come together with most of them not having varsity experience. We work together as one unit, and we will continue to do our job in every game.”

Skyridge kept the Leopards in check all night long, forcing three turnovers and completely stifling East’s ground attack. Senior Griffin Kunz led the Falcons in tackles and maintained the defensive efforts over the Leopards.

Other standout defensive players include Moeai and senior linebacker Easton Simmons, both showcasing a formidable blend of speed and aggression, stopping every advance and helping to pitch a shutout.

“Defensively, we kept East in third-and- longs and got off the field,” said Hemm.

Cru Morrison, one of the dedicated varsity football players, had his life take a sudden turn earlier this season. In July, Morrison was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. “Cru was passionate about football and embraced the challenge,” said Hemm.

Facing an eight-month treatment plan of aggressive chemotherapy and surgery, Morrison is drawing strength from the community.

He received a powerful show of support as Friday’s game was dedicated to him as “Cru Night,” letting him know he is not fighting alone. The Falcon football team, coaching staff, student body, and community wore “we fight with Cru” tee-shirts to showcase Morrison’s courage and resilience.

“There is not enough our team can do for Cru. We want to show our full support for him and with what he is going through right now,” Hemm said. “No doubt, he is navigating a difficult time, and we are committed to supporting him emotionally and mentally. We want to be there for him.

“These boys have grown up with Cru and have built some close relationships. These boys definitely understand the big picture and they play for Cru,” added Hemm.

Skyridge will be on the road for the next two games, traveling to Idaho and Colorado.

“We are excited to play on the road the next two weeks. The travel will add new dynamics, and it will be a good challenge to play some new teams,” said Hemm.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous to be in charge of taking 82 boys on a flight to Colorado. Flying will be a different experience for sure. We will bus to Idaho, which will be a little easier to manage.

“This will be the first time playing both the Idaho and the Colorado teams and we are ready for the challenge,” the coach concluded.

The Falcons will travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to take on the Rams of Highland High School on Friday (Sept. 5). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.