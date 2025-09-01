The Ruth’s “Something Rotten!” an uproarious charm

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

What do you get when you cross William Shakespeare, the Renaissance, fortune telling, musical references galore and a musical about eggs? The result is the hilarious “Something Rotten!” at The Ruth in Pleasant Grove. The energetic musical is a blast from beginning to end and is one of the most unique pieces I’ve ever seen on the Utah stage.

“Something Rotten!” follows Nick Bottom and his brother Nigel as they strive to make the next great hit. They run into trouble when a Puritan romance, competition with Shakespeare’s great works, and creative differences start to test their relationship and what being family really means. The humorous script has been adapted from the original work to reduce swearing, make the tone more family-friendly and ensure that all can enjoy the show.

If there is one thing for certain, it’s that director David Morgan understood this material inside and out. Due to the over-the-top nature and goofiness of the show, it can be challenging to connect with audiences. Yet Morgan managed to find the balance of spectacle, laughs and heart. The audience was laughing until their faces were sore, largely due to Morgan’s direction and obvious love of the material.

Ryan Shepherd leads the cast as Nick Bottom (double-cast with Blake Barlow), a plucky and caring man trying to create the next big hit. His impeccable performance rivaled that of his Broadway counterpart and really made the entire show work. He was joined by Austin Dorman as Nigel (double-cast with Josh Durfey). As one of the most heart-heavy characters, Dorman delivered with everything he had. Jordan Nicholes was a fan-favorite as the iconic William Shakespeare (double-cast with Scotty Fletcher). It truly was impossible to take your eyes off him in every scene, somehow making even the smallest moments hilarious and in-character.

The cast was rounded out by Bailee Morris as the independent and lovable Bea (double-cast with Amelia Rose Moore), Ondine Morgan-Garner as the sheltered and whimsical Portia (double-cast with Amanda Baugh) and Scott Rollins as the hilarious and larger-than-life Thomas Nostradamus (double-cast with Marshall Lamm).

Another standout was Matt Baxter as Brother Jeremiah (double-cast with Joseph Paul Branca). Baxter stole the show in every scene he was in and was incredibly fun to hate. The supporting cast and ensemble were top-notch, managing to do intense dance numbers, keep a straight face in silly moments and sing with all they had.

Technically, the show was flawless. Choreographer Izzy Arrieta managed to make sure that each scene felt unique tone-wise while maintaining the “Something Rotten!” feel. Music director Justin Bills also immersed the audience in each second, even managing to get me to tap my toes along to a song all about the black death. Jason Baldwin shone as the set designer, his work feeling modern, relevant and beautiful. The actors could not have asked for a better stage to present this show on.

As a rarely produced show in Utah, “Something Rotten!” was completely new to many members of the audience. The unfamiliarity was exactly what made it so lovable; nobody knew what was coming next. From a Shakespeare concert and a Puritan flash mob to tap-dancing eggs and a pregnant woman constantly trying to impersonate a man, the show was truly a hoot. I cannot recommend it enough. The cast is having a blast bringing this show to life, and you won’t want to miss it. Bring the family or take that date night and get ready to be laughing all the way home.

“Something Rotten!” runs at the Ruth until Oct. 4. To purchase tickets, visit www.theruth.org.