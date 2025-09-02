Falcon girls volleyball undefeated at 6-0

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls volleyball team lost just one set in their six matches coming into this week and have risen to the top in the latest statewide rankings with their unblemished 6-0 record.

Aug. 19: Skyridge 3, Orem 1

On the road, the Falcons lost that single set during their contest against the Tigers. Skyridge won the first game 25-21, but Orem rallied to win the second one 25-19. The Falcons went on to claim 25-22 wins in each of the next two sets to close out the victory.

Senior opposite Hadyn Smith led the attack with 14 kills, three aces and five block-assists. Sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa tallied 15 kills with 27 serve-receives, while senior outside hitter Kylie Buttars added 11 kills, three aces, 11 digs and 19 serve-receives.

Junior libero Estelle Slaney played a great match with 27 digs, six assists and 13 serve-receives. Junior outside hitter Emma White provided 13 digs and 12 serve-receives.

Senior setter Lily Grant dug 13 times and dished out 40 assists. Senior middle blocker Lily Lundberg made five block-assists.

Aug. 21: Skyridge 3, Salem Hills 0

Advertisement

The Falcons topped the struggling Skyhawks in straight sets. Smith led in kills with 12 and also had three block-assists. Buttars scored nine kills and six aces while Kuresa added six kills and 16 serve-receives.

Lundberg had four block-assists. Slaney contributed 10 digs with six assists and White took 10 serve-receives. Grant had 10 digs and 26 assists.

Aug. 26: Skyridge 3, Pleasant Grove 0

Against the once-mighty Vikings at home, the Falcons prevailed 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 to post another sweep. Buttars sparked the effort with 11 kills, five aces and 17 serve-receives. Kuresa added 15 kills and 12 serve-receives.

Smith hammered eight kills with five block-assists while Lundberg added four block-assists. Grant made seven digs and 23 assists. Slaney had a nice all-around outing with three aces, six digs, nine assists and nine serve-receives.

Aug. 28: Skyridge 3, Syracuse 0

The Falcons pulled out their fifth straight-set victory at home against the Titans, though they were challenged. After an easy 25-13 win in the first game, Skyridge had to hold off a bounce-back effort from Syracuse 28-26 in the second set and closed out the match with a 25-21 win in the third game.

Buttars laid down 16 kills and took 15 serve-receives as her contribution, while Smith added 13 kills with three solo blocks and Lundberg served four aces.

Kuresa posted six kills with a pair of aces, 10 digs and 22 serve-receives. Slaney dug 17 times plus made eight gives and 13 serve-receives. Grant had 12 digs and 28 assists.

The Falcons complete their non-league schedule Tuesday (Sept. 2) when they welcome Northridge. They will host American Fork on Sept. 9 to start Region 3 play and will travel to Corner Canyon on Sept. 11. All varsity matches are set to get underway about 6:30 p.m.