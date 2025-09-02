Pioneer girls volleyball gets four more wins

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls volleyball team is still undefeated at 6-0 coming into this week as the Pioneers earned four more victories over non-league opponents in the past two weeks.

Aug. 20: Lehi 3, Payson 1

The Pioneers gave up a close third set to the Lions but still prevailed in the home match 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14. Lehi dominated at the service line with 13 aces and scored 50 kills on the night.

“We did end up dropping a set to them in the third, but the way we responded in the fourth is truly what we strive to be as a team together,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “We hit .353 as a team, had two aces and kept them out of system on numerous serves.”

Sophomore outside hitter Aliya Shewell led the attack with 12 kills and five aces plus two block-assists, 16 digs and 17 serve-receives.

Freshman outside hitter Laken Bell added 11 kills with just one error and hit .370 for the night. Senior outside hitter Annika LeBaron tallied 10 kills.

Sophomore middle blocker Peyton Smith contributed six kills with three solo and five total blocks. Senior middle blocker Brooklyn Toone tallied six kills with five combined blocks.

Junior right side Leilani Uluilakepa had four kills and three aces. Senior libero Paige Wakumoto led the defense with 30 digs and 32 serve-receives. Junior setter Halle Bingham added 19 digs with 14 assists while senior setter Savannah Morehead chipped in nine digs and 26 assists.

Aug. 21: Lehi 3, Copper Hills 1

The Pioneers dropped the first set to the Grizzlies on the road 20-25 but took control of the match from there, winning the next three sets 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 to close out the victory.

“We knew going into this game that it was going to be a loud environment,” Bowles said. “Copper Hills was really competitive a few years back and their students love the team. Kim Norman, who also is a long-time volleyball coach, does bring people to her games.

“The first set I think we were truly blown away by how loud it was,” the coach said. “I think it was one of the loudest gyms we had played in to that point. We also had so many unforced errors on our end that ultimately led us to dropping this opening set.

“How we responded though after that was truly something that I am so proud of and happy for the team about, choosing to go all in on each other and trust our systems and processes,” Bowles said. The team combined for 15 aces in the contest.

Smith hit .545 on the night with six kills and no errors. Shewell tallied 10 kills, three aces, 10 digs and 14 serve-receives. LeBaron chalked up 10 kills with 13 serve-receives.

Wakumoto added three aces, 32 digs and 18 serve-receives. Bingham made 13 digs with 17 assists while Morehead contributed 10 digs and 13 assists.

Aug. 26: Lehi 3, Cedar Valley 1

The Pioneers traveled to meet the Aviators in their gym and again got off to a bit of a slow start, falling in the first set 20-25. Lehi rallied after that once again to go on to the victory 25-19, 25-16, 25-19.

“This game was fun for us,” Bowles said. “We have several connections with the Cedar Valley team and I know my girls were excited to play them. We came out flat in the first set and didn’t stick to our game. Kudos to Cedar Valley coming out with purpose from the beginning.

“We did respond well in the second set but hadn’t really kicked it into the gear that we know we are capable of,” the coach added. “Our serving improved immensely near the end of the second and that carried into the third to help us close it out.

“It was really fun for us to play with so many of our friends and connections,” Bowles said. “We wish them luck in their season.”

Shewell spearheaded the charge with 15 kills, two aces, two blocks and 28 serve-receives. LeBaron posted 16 kills with 14 serve-receives while Bell furnished 10 kills. Smith had five kills and three blocks.

Wakumoto served three aces with 22 digs and 13 serve-receives. Sophomore libero Aftyn Hurst had three aces as well with 11 serve-receives. Bingham made 22 assists and Morehead 18.

Aug. 28: Lehi 3, Hillcrest 0

The Pioneers made quick work of the Huskies at home, earning the sweep 25-13, 25-11, 25-19. “Coming back into our gym we were beyond excited,” Bowles said.

“We had alumna Rylin Roberts in our gym the day before and she taught our girls about self-talk and how to respond to thoughts that aren’t helpful,” she went on.

“There were times when we could see the girls’ thoughts start showing in their body language and it was so great to see them use those tools to respond and handle the game,” the coach said. “They chose to be all-in on their team and to trust their teammates having their backs.

“This was truly some of the best team ball they have played,” Bowles said. “We are excited to gear up for our UVU tournament next week.”

Lehi had another strong service night with 13 combined aces, and 30 kills were spread among seven players. Wakumoto led in digs with 16 and also had 11 serve-receives. Bingham had 16 assists and Shewell took 17 serve-receives to top that category.

Pre-league play continues this week. The Pioneers will host Cyprus on Tuesday (Sept. 2) at 6:30 p.m. and compete at the Utah Valley Invitational Tournament Sept. 4-6 at UVU.