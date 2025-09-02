Sentinel Theatre’s charming “Bright Star” not to be missed

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

After an incredible inaugural performance in the winter, Sentinel Theatre has done it again. Their production of “Bright Star” was everything I wished for and more. Warm, witty and whimsical, each moment was perfectly crafted to tell this welcoming story with heart.

Director Andrew Jefferies’ love for this piece is evident throughout the entire work. Moments are made special with love stories all around, songs are bursting with energy, and the entire production gels together in a way that can be difficult with a piece involving a time jump.

“Bright Star” tells the story of Alice Murphy in two phases of her life: one as a wild, young girl in 1920s North Carolina, and the other as a midlife prestigious editor. As the show unfolds, the audience gets to follow along with her love, heartbreak, and struggles against the societal and community pressures surrounding her. With catchy music by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, the show is inspired by a true story and is sure to capture the heart of any theater-goer.

The show was cast to perfection, with the ultimate standout being Kailey Simmons as Alice Murphy. In the vocally and emotionally demanding role, Simmons stepped up to every moment. She was utterly believable and lovable in this role. She was joined by Nathan Bowser as the charming Jimmy Ray Dobbs. Bowser and Simmons’ chemistry was perfect, bringing the audience into the Southern charm of each moment.

Another standout was Ethan Zabriskie as recently returned soldier Billy Cane. Zabriskie was adorable in his role, lighting up the stage with his larger-than-life smile and powerful voice. The cast was rounded out with Rayanne Laycock as an endearing and awkward Margo Crawford, Will Gardner as a threatening and complex Mayor Dobbs, Lily Shepherd as the flirtatious and sassy Lucy Grant, and Trevor Williams as the dry and endearing Daryl Ames.

The ensemble was also a major contributor to the heart and soul of the show. Each member was giving their all to every scene, drawing me in and never letting go. I was nearly in tears at multiple points and couldn’t help but grin during the electric music numbers.

A live band was the perfect complement to the stellar cast, bringing the North Carolina feel right into the theater. Each note was perfect and only added to the charm of the piece. The other surprising delight was the set design by Kristyan Williams. The mountains felt alive and vibrant with the Southern flair overlaid.

Sentinel’s production of “Bright Star” understood the message in a way that managed to capture the hearts of the audience. Love cannot exist without heartache, light cannot exist without darkness and, just as they sing in the show, the sun will shine again. As we take the time to listen to each other’s stories, such as Alice Murphy’s, we find that we are more connected than ever. I, for one, hope to be able to enjoy Sentinel Theatre’s masterful storytelling for years to come.

“Bright Star” runs through Sept. 6 at the Liahona Theater for the Community, located at 2464 W. 450 S. in Pleasant Grove. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sentineltheatre.org.