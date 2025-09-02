UDOT breaks ground on Pioneer Crossing flex lanes

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Construction on one of the most anticipated and hotly debated road projects in northwest Utah County is officially underway. Beginning Sept. 2, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will break ground on a $77 million project to install flex lanes on Pioneer Crossing.

The project, which has been in development for years, aims to alleviate growing traffic while optimizing the existing roadways. UDOT confirmed that only a few feet of land will be purchased at corners near 2300 West/Saratoga Road to accommodate turn lanes. By late 2026, Pioneer Crossing will feature a seven-lane “flexible” configuration, allowing lanes to shift direction during peak travel hours. The concept has been tested in Utah before and yielded favorable results in Taylorsville on 5400 South.

During the morning rush, Pioneer Crossing will expand to four lanes heading eastbound toward I-15. In the evening, it will flex to provide four lanes westbound for drivers returning to Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain. Outside of peak hours, the roadway will operate with three lanes in each direction and a shared center turn lane.

“The system gives us the flexibility to move lanes where they’re needed most without expanding the footprint of the road,” said Wyatt Woolley of UDOT’s communications division. “It’s about keeping traffic flowing safely and efficiently with the space we already have.”

Unlike some reversible lanes in other states, UDOT emphasized that Pioneer Crossing will maintain a dedicated center turn lane. Left turns will only be allowed at intersections with traffic signals, reducing confusion and minimizing the risk of head-on collisions.

According to UDOT, construction is expected to last through late 2026. During construction, various lane closures and lane shifts will occur in different locations along Pioneer Crossing.

Pioneer Crossing will remain open throughout construction, though, according to UDOT, drivers should expect:

Advertisement

Lane shifts and crews working in the median and on the shoulders.

Two lanes open during the day and during morning/evening rush hours.

Lane closures at night and outside of peak travel times.

Night work throughout the project to keep traffic moving during peak hours.

Drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and improve safety for construction crews.

Pioneer Crossing has become a center point in Utah County’s rapid growth. The corridor sees tens of thousands of vehicles daily, carrying commuters from booming Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain into Lehi, American Fork and beyond.

UDOT’s Northwest Utah County program identifies Pioneer Crossing as a top priority. The road was originally constructed in 2010 with two lanes in each direction; however, population growth has outpaced the capacity. Morning backups can stretch miles west of Redwood Road, while evening congestion bottlenecks east of I-15.

“This is one of the most congested corridors in the state,” said UDOT. “Flex lanes are a proven solution to maximize capacity without waiting years for new highway corridors to be built.”

Not everyone is convinced flex lanes are the right solution. Last year, disagreements flared between Lehi and Saratoga Springs officials over Pioneer Crossing’s future. Lehi leaders argued that widening the road or creating new east-west corridors would be safer long-term investments, while Saratoga Springs officials pushed for immediate relief options.

“Flex lanes are like a band-aid on a broken arm,” said Will Thaler, a Saratoga Spring resident. “Poor planning got us here, and now we’re stuck with dangerous half-measures. Why not focus on additional east-west highways or fast-tracking the 2100 North project? I don’t like the idea of flex lanes without a movable barrier, especially when the weather turns bad.”

Others worry about driver safety. “As someone who lived through the transition on 5400 South, I have major concerns,” said Lehi resident Marcee Corley. “Pioneer Crossing already presents danger with regular accidents, speeding and erratic driving. It is concerning the confusion that will inevitably be involved with the changeover.”

But not all feedback is negative. “5400 South was notorious for traffic jams until the flex lane opened, and it completely changed that road,” said Monica Chidester of Lehi. “That road was notorious for massive traffic jams for years until they opened up that flex lane.”

Adam Christensen from Orem defended UDOT’s priorities. “Traffic on Pioneer Crossing is worse than 2100 North, so it makes sense this project is first. The sequencing of improvements is exactly what it should be. We have it so good compared to almost every other state. I hope UDOT keeps up the good work.”

Advertisement

UDOT acknowledges that flex lanes can feel intimidating at first, but stresses their safety record. “We wouldn’t be allowed to build them if they weren’t safe,” they said. “With clear striping, overhead signals, and restrictions on mid-block left turns, the system is designed to minimize confusion and reduce accidents.”

In Taylorsville, where flex lanes have been in operation since 2011, crash rates have remained similar to before and traffic flow has improved significantly. UDOT expects similar results in Lehi and Saratoga Springs once drivers adjust to the new system.

The Pioneer Crossing project highlights a larger issue: Utah County’s rapid growth and the challenge of maintaining up-to-date transportation.

Regional transportation plans call for major new projects in the coming decades, including the extension of Mountain View Corridor and improvements along 2100 North. But those projects are years away, leaving flex lanes as the fastest path to immediate relief.

“This project won’t solve everything,” Woolley acknowledged. “But it will buy time and capacity while the bigger projects move through planning and funding.”

UDOT encourages residents and commuters to stay engaged and informed during construction by providing project updates, maps and video explainers at udotinput.utah.gov/pioneercrossing. Residents can also join the Northwest Utah County Projects Facebook group for regular updates.

By fall 2026, UDOT hopes the flex lane system will transform Pioneer Crossing from one of Utah County’s worst traffic areas into a smoother, safer commute.

For now, drivers will need patience as construction begins. The daily grind of cones, lane shifts and nighttime closures may feel like yet another burden. But for thousands of commuters who spend hours each week stuck on Pioneer Crossing, the possibility of relief may be worth the wait.