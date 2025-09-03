Heritage Days a resounding success

Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

“This is the coolest thing I have ever seen,” exclaimed a young man standing in front of a 1923 Model T Ford. The car had been restored to its original glory and was owned by Jason Smith. It was one of two dozen or more restored vehicles of many makes, models, and years. Crowds gathered around the vintage vehicles and took pictures of the restored masterpieces.

Inside the Legacy Center, hundreds of visitors, mostly older Lehi citizens, viewed the artwork of many Lehi natives. “I didn’t know so many Lehi folks were such great artists,” said Susan Holbrook Chadwick, who was visiting Heritage Days for the first time. It was a coming home of sorts for many old-time Lehi residents. Hugs and reminiscing seemed the order of the day.

Stan Wanlass’ display of sculptured pieces was one of the highlights of the event. Wanlass, who was recently honored by the Salt Lake Museum of Art, was present to greet many old friends and shared details about his amazing artistic endeavors. He explained and answered questions about his sculpture and other artworks. Wanlass is considered a legend, particularly in automotive and historical sculpture.

About a dozen local artists shared their work, including wooden pieces of art by Neldon Bullock. His work has been lauded by art critics worldwide. The intricacy of his work is a tribute to his patience and creativity.

Randy Blackburn, a well-known Lehi artist who has devoted the last 15 years to designing and constructing sets for Lehi High School’s theatre productions, attended with several watercolor masterpieces. His life has been dedicated to enhancing people’s lives with his paintings, stage productions, jewelry and gardens.

The work of well-known Lehi artist Dan Wilson was on display, and Wilson attended, with his palette in hand, creating art on the spot. He chatted with locals while painting pictures of spiritual subjects. It was an educational experience to see a well-known artist in action.

“I didn’t know Tyler Yates was an artist,” said a local teacher. His work is a testament to the culture that surrounded his years as a movie aficionado. An impressive taxidermy display of fish drew visitors to marvel at the work of Lehi’s Larry Thomas.

There were many others honored for their artistic achievements and contributions to Lehi’s artistic heritage.

This year’s honorees were there to reminisce with old friends and new acquaintances. The individuals honored shared personal displays to highlight their years of service and dedication to Lehi. The event is in its 12th year, and each year brings together the best of Lehi and its residents.

The Lehi Historical Society, led by Lara Bangerter, spent countless hours preparing for this year’s successful event.