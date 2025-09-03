Connect with us

Lehi City News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2025

Lehi City News

UDOT breaks ground on Pioneer Crossing flex lanes

Lehi City News

Lehi police investigate Main Street vandalism

Lehi City News Local News

AF, Lehi split costs for Pony Express extension

Lehi City News Lehi People

Lehi's Special Victims Unit protects the most vulnerable

Lehi City News

Night Out Against Crime brings awareness and safety

Lehi City News

Utah’s motorcycle deaths shatter July record

Education Lehi City News

ASD approves 1.7% net property tax increase despite pushback

Lehi City News Uncategorized

Lehi moves closer to securing federal transportation funds

Lehi City News Local News

“Sophie’s Place” expressive therapies room opens at Primary Children’s Lehi

Lehi City News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2025

Published

9 hours ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2025

August 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 130 (134)

Average home price: $679,382 ($629,359)

Median home price: $606,500 ($530,000)

Average days on the market: 56 (40)

Average square feet: 3,015 (2,788)

Average price per square foot: $231.02 ($230.52)

Most expensive home sold: $2,637,700 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,321 sq. ft. / .42 acres

Least expensive home sold: $315,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,220 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 265 (existing homes) and 72 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 67

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 9/3

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *