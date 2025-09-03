Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2025

August 2025 vs (2024)



Homes sold: 130 (134)

Average home price: $679,382 ($629,359)



Median home price: $606,500 ($530,000)

Average days on the market: 56 (40)



Average square feet: 3,015 (2,788)

Average price per square foot: $231.02 ($230.52)



Most expensive home sold: $2,637,700 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,321 sq. ft. / .42 acres

Least expensive home sold: $315,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,220 sq. ft. / condo



Total listings currently available: 265 (existing homes) and 72 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 67



*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 9/3



