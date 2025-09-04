Railroad district house to be honored

Lara Bangerter | Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society is pleased to invite the public to the John Y. Smith House Historical Marker Unveiling on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., at 518 N. 100 East.

A short unveiling program will feature a theatrical telling of the home’s story, followed by light refreshments. Afterward, attendees are invited to watch a video home tour prepared by the homeowners, Jess and Shaylie Green. Amazingly, through the years, the house has remained largely in its original state.

The house was constructed in 1903 by businessman, civic leader and Utah state senator John Y. Smith and his wife, Emerette Cutler, daughter of Thomas R. Cutler, owner of the Cutler Mansion at 151 E. State Street. The couple built the home for their residence and lived there until 1911. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 4, 1998.

The home is an example of the substantial houses built in Lehi at the beginning of the 20th century as Lehi matured into a thriving agricultural, industrial and transportation center in Utah County.

In June of 1914, the house became the first hospital in Lehi. Dr. Fred Worlton and his family lived on the first floor while four rooms on the second floor functioned as patient rooms and an operating room. After just four months, the hospital was moved to the Cutler Mansion.

In 1984, portions of the movie “Footloose” were filmed in the house.

The Smith House is the 13th marker of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, which was founded by the Lehi Historical Society in 2022. The project is funded by HADCO Construction and the Lehi City PARC Program.

For more info, visit lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.