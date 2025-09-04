Connect with us

Historical Lehi

Railroad district house to be honored

Historical Lehi Lehi People

Heritage Days a resounding success

Historical Lehi Lehi People

Wanlass finds the long route, or "zigzag," is the best approach

Historical Lehi Lehi People

Monday’s Heritage Day to highlight Lehi artists, honorees

Historical Lehi Lehi People

Sorensons recognized for perseverance, work with youth

Historical Lehi Lehi People

Terrys honored for service, sacrifice in line of duty

Historical Lehi Lehi People

World famous artist Stan Wanlass reflects on career and Lehi roots

Historical Lehi Lehi People Uncategorized

Historical marker near State Street celebrates Saratoga Resort

Historical Lehi Lehi People

Pecks recognized for building and supporting Lehi community

Historical Lehi Lehi People

Shelleys to be honored for work with historical society, military service

Historical Lehi

Railroad district house to be honored

Published

8 hours ago

on

Lara Bangerter | Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society is pleased to invite the public to the John Y. Smith House Historical Marker Unveiling on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., at 518 N. 100 East.

A short unveiling program will feature a theatrical telling of the home’s story, followed by light refreshments. Afterward, attendees are invited to watch a video home tour prepared by the homeowners, Jess and Shaylie Green. Amazingly, through the years, the house has remained largely in its original state.

The house was constructed in 1903 by businessman, civic leader and Utah state senator John Y. Smith and his wife, Emerette Cutler, daughter of Thomas R. Cutler, owner of the Cutler Mansion at 151 E. State Street. The couple built the home for their residence and lived there until 1911. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 4, 1998.

The home is an example of the substantial houses built in Lehi at the beginning of the 20th century as Lehi matured into a thriving agricultural, industrial and transportation center in Utah County.

In June of 1914, the house became the first hospital in Lehi. Dr. Fred Worlton and his family lived on the first floor while four rooms on the second floor functioned as patient rooms and an operating room. After just four months, the hospital was moved to the Cutler Mansion.

In 1984, portions of the movie “Footloose” were filmed in the house.

Advertisement

The Smith House is the 13th marker of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, which was founded by the Lehi Historical Society in 2022. The project is funded by HADCO Construction and the Lehi City PARC Program.

For more info, visit lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *