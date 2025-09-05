Lehi teen equestrian turns dedication into top-five finish

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

For 14-year-old Lexi Fairbanks, the summer ended with a moment she’ll never forget: guiding her horse into the Grand Prix arena at the Lamplighter Festival of Champions in Wayne, Ill., one of the nation’s most prestigious dressage competitions.

“It felt incredible,” she said. “I had such an immense amount of gratitude that I had earned my way there and could compete with the best.”

Often referred to as “horse ballet,” dressage is one of the most demanding equestrian disciplines. Horse and rider must move in complete harmony through a series of intricate, choreographed steps, all while appearing effortless. Behind the elegance lies years of relentless training, patience and trust-building between rider and horse. For young riders like Fairbanks, excelling on the national stage requires not only talent but extraordinary focus and maturity.

Fairbanks’ journey into the sport started just a year ago when her coach, Sara Kirby of Creekside Equestrian, noticed her natural ability. Kirby put her on one of her own horses, and the spark was instant.

This summer, Fairbanks was paired with Casara, known in the barn as “Ferny”, a horse she had only known for three months before the championship. Her coach, Justin Giles, helped make the connection, and together they saw the potential for a strong partnership. Building that bond in such a short time became part of her biggest challenge — and triumph.

“Our connection was fast-paced but wonderful,” Fairbanks explained. “When we’re riding together, we’re talking to each other, guiding, listening and learning. She’s a wonderful horse, and we worked so hard to prepare for the festival.”

In the final push toward the national competition, Fairbanks also trained under the guidance of Margo Gogan, owner of Hilltop Dressage in Heber. Gogan took on Fairbanks’ coaching for the championship, giving her the refinement she needed to compete at such a high level.

A typical training day for Fairbanks involves hours of preparation before she even steps into the saddle. Horses must be carefully groomed and tacked with the right equipment to ensure their comfort and safety. Riders, too, must suit up in breeches, boots, a helmet and gloves before warming up for what becomes an hour or more of intense focus and physical exertion.

“It’s not just riding,” Fairbanks said. “It’s building a partnership every single day. Every detail matters.”

None of this would be possible without her mother, Merrilee, who has been a constant presence through the long hours, travel and chaos of competition. From driving daily to Hilltop to packing, hauling and managing gear on competition weekends, Merrilee describes the role as an all-day commitment.

“Watching her naturally conquer each ride and push through the lows has been amazing,” Merrilee said. “This sport is hard — physically, emotionally, financially. But it’s also so rewarding. I’m proud of her because she didn’t quit. She kept going, even when it was tough.”

Competition weekends, Merrilee added, are “mayhem.” Between schedules, equipment and nerves, the workload is immense. But she says every sacrifice is worth it when she sees her daughter ride with such determination and grace.

In just one year of dressage training, Fairbanks has already made impressive strides. She qualified for regional championships, won her seat in the equitation class, and earned her spot at the national event — achievements that many riders take years to reach.

At the Festival, she placed in the top five in the Dressage Seat Medal Finals, a moment she says validated all her hard work. Her next step is to qualify for the Junior Rider Division, with her eyes ultimately set on reaching the Grand Prix FEI Levels — the pinnacle of international dressage competition.

“I just want to keep rising,” she said.

Her diverse background in other disciplines, such as jumping, provided a strong foundation that translated well into dressage. “Jumping and dressage go hand in hand,” she said. “Each discipline helps you grow in the other.”

Growing up in Lehi, Fairbanks credits not only her family but also the broader community for helping her along the way.

“My family and friends have always been supportive,” she said. “They’ve watched me ride, encouraged me and stood by me through the ups and downs. That means everything.”

Her mom agrees. “This is not an easy sport to pursue,” she said. “It requires time, sacrifice and resources. Lexi works hard to earn money to move forward, but the encouragement from those around her is just as important. Every bit of support paves the way for her future.”

For Fairbanks, the experience at the festival reinforced not only her love of the sport but also her belief in what’s possible with determination.

“I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come,” she said. “This has shown me that if I set my mind to something, I can achieve it. And I can love what I do.”

Her story is one of talent, grit and family support — and it’s only the beginning.

Pursuing competitive dressage at the national level comes with significant expenses, including training, equipment, travel and horse care. The Fairbanks family appreciates community support to help Fairbanks continue advancing in the sport she loves. For those who wish to donate, contributions can be made directly through her Venmo account, @lexi_fairbanks.