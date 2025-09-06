Falcon girls soccer wins matches in Idaho

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls soccer team won two games by big margins around a narrow loss during a road trip to Idaho and then fell in the Region 3 opener to the defending 6A state champions. The Falcons are 4-7 overall.

Aug. 25: Skyridge 5, Boise (ID) 1

The Falcons were tied with the host school 1-1 after a tight first half, but Skyridge exploded with four unanswered goals in the second period to wrap up an overwhelming victory.

Junior forward Alexa Blood scored twice in the contest, while senior defender Leah Scoville, senior midfielder Avery Hughes and senior midfielder Allison Beard provided additional goals. Sophomore forward Mollie Lund was credited with an assist.

Aug. 26: Owyhee (Meridian ID) 1, Skyridge 0

This match was a defensive battle from start to finish. The Falcons only gave up one second-half goal in the contest but were unable to find the net for an equalizer.

Aug. 27: Skyridge 4, Eagle (ID) 1

Playing for the third consecutive day, the Falcons earned a 2-0 advantage in the initial period over the Mustangs, and then went on to outscore them 2-1 after the break as well to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Senior forward Paisley Gardner netted two goals for the visitors, while sophomore midfielder Hallee Sheffield scored once and also provided an assist in the match.

Freshman defender Lillian Boren made the other goal. Senior defender Sophie Simmons, senior midfielder Aly Johns and sophomore defender Silvia Bradley contributed additional gives in the win.

Sept. 4: Lone Peak 6, Skyridge 0

Hosting last year’s dominant title team, the Falcons were able to hold the Knights to a single goal in the first half. However, the floodgates opened after the break as the visitors found the target five more times to earn the shutout win.

The Falcons have a bye on Tuesday and then welcome Lehi on Thursday (Sept. 11) as the Region 3 schedule continues. Kickoff time is 3:30 p.m.